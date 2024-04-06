Sealions notch third straight win, deal Elite Spikers fourth consecutive defeat

PGJC-Navy kept its win run going in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, defeating Richmarc Sports 3B, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

Team captain Greg Dolor led the Sealions’ charge with 15 points, on 12 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

“Kampante ako na kaya nilang habulin hanggang dulo, sabi ko nga sa kanila matured enough na kayo para habulin yung ganong situation,” said Navy head coach George Pascua.

The Sealions found themselves trailing in the third, 15-18, before Dolor combined with Joeven de la Vega in a big charge to secure the victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

De la Vega scored nine and Peter Quiel added eight points as Navy notched its third straight win after a shutout loss to the Cignal HD Spikers last March 13.

The Sealions shoot for a fourth straight win against Savouge Aesthetics on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Kernel Ipulan scored 10 points for the Elite Spikers, who absorbed their fourth straight defeat.

They try to snap their skid against VNS-Nasty next Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.