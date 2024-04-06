Recto counsels taxpayers: Heed April 15 deadline to avoid penalty

AHEAD of the April 15 deadline for filing and paying for the 2023 annual income tax, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto urged taxpayers to settle their taxes on time to avoid any penalties.

In a statement on Thursday, Recto assured taxpayers that the government has made certain the filing and payment of their taxes with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) have become “easier than ever.”

“You have an indispensable role to play in our nation’s progress. Our ability to steer the country forward is largely dependent on your cooperation,” the Finance chief stressed.

Under the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Act, the filing of tax returns and payments of taxes was made easier through online channels and authorized agent banks (AABs).

Banks will operate beyond working days, specifically on Saturdays, April 6 and 13, and will extend banking hours up to 5 p.m. until April 15, to accept tax returns/payment, as instructed by the BIR.

Taxes can also be paid through certain e-wallets, such as Maya, and online payment portals, such as the Landbank Link.BizPortal and MyEG—a provider of e-government solutions and payment services.

The BIR E-Filing Tax Assistance Center is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 15, at the BIR National Training Center (NTC) Auditorium to further assist taxpayers.

The BIR has set its goal to collect P405.948 billion this April, higher by 20.80 percent than the P338.02 billion collected in the same month last year.

This is the highest collection goal among all the months of the year as tax season falls within the month.

Broken down, the BIR aims to collect P198.803 billion from taxes on net income and profits and P124.642 billion from value-added tax (VAT).

The main tax collecting agency also targets to collect P28.907 billion from excise taxes, P27.525 billion from percentage taxes, and P20.437 billion from other taxes.

For 2024, the BIR is tasked to collect a total of P3.055 trillion in revenues, the bulk coming from its operations at P2.967 trillion and P88.014 billion from non-BIR operations.

Recto said these revenues will fuel a “more inclusive and sustainable Philippine economy marked by lower poverty rates, increased infrastructure and human capital investments, more quality jobs for our people, and improved public services.”

The national government aims to collect a record P4.3 trillion in revenues this year, the bulk to be generated by the BIR while the Bureau of Customs (BOC) aims for P1 trillion in earnings.

Earlier, Recto said the Department of Finance (DOF) will not push for new taxes as the BIR and BOC would rely on better performance to generate funds for the state through “creativity, transparency, and efficiency” in tax and customs administration.

Nonetheless, Recto said he would continue to pursue and “refine” the tax proposals started already by the DOF.

These reforms include the Value-added Tax (VAT) on non-resident Digital Service Providers (DSPs); the Imposition of Excise Tax on Single-use Plastics (SUPs); Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP); the Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime; and the Reform on the Motor Vehicle Users’ Charge (MVUC).