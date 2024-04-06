Okada Manila sets benchmark in emergency response with back-to-back National Fire Brigade Win

MANILA – Okada Manila, a premier hospitality and entertainment destination in the Philippines, has once again demonstrated its unparalleled commitment to safety and security by securing the Overall Champion title in the 11-in-1 National Fire Brigade Competition 2024. The prestigious event was held on March 9, 2024, at ARCA South, Taguig City, under the organization of the Safety Organization of the Philippines Inc.

Okada Manila’s fire brigade team showcased exceptional skills and preparedness, successfully defending their championship in the High Rise – Hotel Category against the country’s top integrated resorts and hotels. Their victory marks back-to-back wins, underscoring Okada Manila’s status as a leader in emergency response practices and fire safety.

The competition, aimed at promoting fire safety awareness, preparedness, and camaraderie among Fire Brigade Teams, saw Okada Manila excel in various categories, including Busted Hose, Lifting and Moving, Fire Extinguishment, and Fire Whiz. These achievements highlight the team’s enhanced capabilities and dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards.

President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila, Byron Yip, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating, “We are thrilled and honored to receive this back-to-back win. This recognition reflects our continuous commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our guests and team members, as befits a Forbes 5-Star property.”

Okada Manila Chief Security Officer, Debold Sinas, attributed the success to the team’s effort and camaraderie, emphasizing the importance of continuous study, practice, and enhancement in fire safety and emergency response. “Our regular Emergency Response Team (ERT) drills are a clear indication of our commitment to safety, and this victory further solidifies our position as industry leaders in this critical area,” Sinas remarked.

In addition to the team’s success, Christele Rose Robilo, representing Okada Manila as Muse, was honored as the SOPI Fire Ambassadress 2024 1st Runner Up, standing out among 126 candidates.

The Okada Manila Fire Brigade Team, led by Team Manager Thomas Frias Jr., Assistant Team Manager Lloyd Sapla, and Team Coach Glenn Mark De Leon, along with Consultant Edilberto Capacete Jr., exemplifies the highest standards of readiness and capability in fire safety.

This achievement aligns with Okada Manila’s overarching mission to provide a safe and secure environment for both guests and employees, further establishing its reputation as a leading destination that prioritizes well-being and safety above all.