Govt tracks El Niño impact on vulnerable sectors as March inflation hits 3.7%

AS higher food prices drove the inflation rate to increase in March, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the government is monitoring the effects of El Niño in vulnerable sectors to mitigate inflation.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said that despite the effects of El Niño in March, the government maintained the inflation rate within the target band at 3.7 percent due to “vigorous” implementation of measures that ensured “sufficient” imports of key commodities and “improved” agricultural production.

“The Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook is all hands on deck in monitoring weather-related disturbances as well as other external factors and their effects on the prices of essential goods to protect Filipinos’ purchasing power,” Recto assured the public.

The food inflation rate was tempered by the slower price increases of eggs and other dairy products at 2.3 percent from 3.5 percent, fruits at 7.9 percent from 8.7 percent, bread and other cereals at 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent, and ready-made food products at 4.3 percent from 4.6 percent.

A decline in prices was also recorded for fish at -0.9 percent from 0.7 percent, vegetables at -2.5 percent from -11.0 percent, and sugar at -2.9 percent from -2.4 percent.

“Rest assured, we are doubling down on our efforts to address the ongoing El Niño situation while actively preparing for the anticipated La Niña phenomenon in the latter part of the year,” Recto said.

The Finance department laid out the national government’s interventions to ensure food and energy security, clean water supply, and public health safety, as well as targeted support to vulnerable sectors of El Niño and the looming La Niña.

Among these is the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Fertilizer Discount Vouchers (FDVs) continuously provided to farmers to boost agricultural production.

The DOF also said the DA is supporting the rehabilitation of irrigation systems, targeted cloud seeding operations, and the promotion of water-saving technology that rice farmers can apply to reduce their water use in irrigated fields.

Farmers also received P362.56 million in financial assistance through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA).

The Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) also allotted P500 million under the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program to assist 20,000 borrowers, including farmers and fisherfolk, who will be affected by calamities in 2024, the DOF added.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Administration is expanding the distribution of solar-powered irrigation systems to major rice-producing areas to provide stable irrigation, ensure sufficient water supply, and support farmers during the drought season.

Water regulatory bodies, such as the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), are undertaking programs to provide sufficient water supply in the country amidst El Niño.

In terms of electricity prices, the DOF said the government is encouraging distribution utilities to avail themselves of the Anti-Bill Shock Program to protect end-users from a sudden increase in electricity rates by allowing electric cooperatives to implement rate adjustments on a staggered basis.

To protect the marginalized sector from the burden of high electricity prices, eligible consumers can receive a 100-percent discount on their monthly bills through the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program of the government, the DOF added.