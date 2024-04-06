DMW: 4th Pinoy worker injured in Taiwan quake, but none yet in Japan

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that a fourth overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was injured from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake which rocked Taiwan last Wednesday.

In a social media post, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said the OFW was hospitalized after suffering from minor injuries.

He said the OFW has been discharged from the medical facility.

“The DMW Migrant Workers Offices in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung continue monitoring the situation and will provide assistance to OFWs who need assistance,”

Cacdac said.

Last Thursday, DMW reported on the cases of the first three OFWs who suffered minor injuries in the aftermath of the quake in Taiwan.

They were from Taipei, Taoyuan City, and Tainan county.

In a related development, DMW also said it has no report of any Filipino casualty from the magnitude 6.0 earthquake, which jolted Japan on Thursday.

It noted the government is closely monitoring the status of Filipinos in Japan after the quake.

Citing data from Japan’s Ministry of Justice, DMW said there are 69,406 Filipinos with working visas in Japan as of December 15, 2023.