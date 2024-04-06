DBM releases P49B to DSWD for 4-M indigent seniors’ allowance

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released over P49 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to cover the monthly allowance for more than 4 million indigent senior citizens.

In a statement on Friday, the DBM said it allocated a total of P49.807 billion, which was released as early as January this year, to fund the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPISC) Program of the DSWD.

Under the pension program, indigent senior citizens will receive a monthly stipend of P1,000, as determined by the DSWD.

The P49-billion budget under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) is higher by 96.83 percent, or P24.5 billion, almost double the P25.30 billion it released in the previous year for the same pension program.

The Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPIC) Program, through Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, provides for an additional government assistance of P500 monthly allowance to augment the daily expenses and other medical needs of indigent senior citizens. The fund aims to alleviate hunger and protect them from deprivation, neglect, or abuse.

Senior citizens’ monthly pension has doubled to P1,000 from P500 under the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act (RA 11916) enacted in July 2022.

Eligible recipients must be 60 years old and above, frail and sickly, and without pensions from other government sources, such as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), Social Security System (SSS), and private insurance companies.

The pensioners should also not have a regular source of income or support from family or relatives to cover their basic needs.

“We recognize the challenges faced by the elderly and understand the importance of providing timely assistance to alleviate their hardships. The prompt release of this budget allows us to make a tangible difference in their lives,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was quoted in the statement as saying.

The DBM noted that the released fund is chargeable against DSWD’s built-in appropriations under the FY 2024 GAA.

Based on the state’s document, the DSWD was allotted a total of P245.043 billion budget in 2024 for general administration and support, support to operations, and operations, under the GAA.