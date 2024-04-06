AirAsia MOVE will allow booking cancellation for any reason

TRAVELERS who defer their trips due to any cause, fret no more. AirAsia MOVE will launch and offer later this year HTS’s (Hopper Technology Solutions) market-leading solution to travelers who book non-refundable fares on its app and airasia.com portal.

Cancel for Any Reason from HTS is a novel financial technology (fintech) ancillary that provides an option for travelers to add “a la carte” refundability after flight selection.

According to AirAsia MOVE chief executive officer Nadia Omer, their partnership to integrate fintech ancillaries from HTS into their digital channels is a big relief for their more than 15 million active users per month.

“Our customers want an added level of peace of mind when booking and traveling, as part of the seamless experience that AirAsia MOVE provides. By partnering with HTS to offer best-in-class flexibility on non-refundable fares, we are providing our customers more options and control when it comes to their trip itinerary,” she said.

The business-to-business unit of Hopper, HTS supercharges its partners’ direct channels with its travel agency, e-commerce stack, travel fintech ancillaries and more.

Its unique fintech ancillaries, including Cancel for Any Reason, help turn customers’ worst moments into loyalty-building experience and, at the same time, drive incremental ancillary revenue.

“Integrating fintech ancillaries from HTS can help our partners delight customers with added optionality and flexibility,” said Hopper president and cofounder Dakota Smith. “We are thrilled to team up with AirAsia MOVE to offer greater optionality for refundability, truly for any reason, to travelers.”

A known online travel agent+ for budget travelers, especially from Southeast Asia, AirAsia MOVE is fast expanding its ecosystem through more partnerships with airline, hotels, banks, travel and fintech firms for a more seamless and personalized pre- and post-booking experience.

Likewise, it has launched several first-to-market products like “Fast Pass” and other flight and hotel ancillaries to address unmet traveler’s needs.