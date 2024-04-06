AGODA SPOTLIGHTS | Three Philippine havens for mindful explorers

As the Philippine government invests more in its Green Economy Model (GEM), digital travel platform Agoda spotlights three destinations that are leading the pack in more conscious tourism.

Coron in Palawan, Panglao in Bohol, and Siargao in Surigao del Sur have been prioritized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for their conservation efforts and sustainable practices.

The GEM is a collective of Philippine destinations that are lauded for their sustainable goods and services, as well as their effective coral reef ecosystem management. Aside from Coron, Panglao and Siargao, Puerto Galera and El Nido are also part of the collective.

Coron and Siargao Island are havens for those seeking tranquility by the sea, while Panglao offers quiet beaches and diving spots. Beyond their stunning seascapes, all three destinations make it easy for travelers to take part in conservation practices that keep these beloved destinations pristine.



Coron, Palawan

World-renowned for its lush islands and serene waters in shades of emerald and turquoise, experiences beyond sea activities can be enjoyed in Coron, too.

Travelers can visit Coron Natural Farms, which holds generations’ worth of knowledge in eco-tourism and indigenous wisdom, for a day tour that will uncover all about the rudiments of natural farming. The activity culminates in an authentic farm-to-table and even a reef-to-table experience, where travelers get to enjoy cuisine made from local produce like arugula, chicken eggs, and various seafood. The seafood is harvested from the reef which is protected by the farm’s ridge-to-reef structure.

A trip to Palawan wouldn’t be complete without island hopping. With Agoda’s Activities feature, travelers can book packages such as the Coron Palawan Reef & Wrecks Tour which introduces travelers to marine life and a gunboat wreck from the distant past, at a great deal.

Panglao, Bohol

Panglao is every bit an eco-friendly destination starting from the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Tagged as “the green gateway”, the Philippines’ first eco-airport features natural ventilation and harnesses solar energy to meet one-third of its electrical needs.



Panglao serves as the perfect jump-off point for travelers looking to explore Bohol province. Aside from its tranquil beaches that have regular clean-ups which tourists can participate in; a short boat ride away is Balicasag Island, a marine sanctuary with sea turtles and colorful corals. A popular activity is a boat tour around Balicasag, where travelers can learn about the efforts Boholanos take to preserve the environment on top of enjoying the sights.



Flights and accommodation options are plenty within Panglao. Through Agoda, travelers can enjoy the best deals by booking flights and accommodation packages with the convenience of having everything on one platform.

Siargao, Surigao del Norte

With the active participation of its friendly locals, Siargao’s diverse ecosystem is protected through regular beach clean-ups, establishment of marine sanctuaries, and reforestation projects. Local businesses actively participate in ensuring eco-friendliness through renewable energy, organic toiletries, and locally sourced food. Besides its surf spots, vacationers traveling to Siargao can enjoy boat tours discovering hidden lagoons like Sugba Lagoon, exploring the island’s mangrove forests, and trekking the hiking spots within Siargao, such as in Corregidor Island.

Whether for a weekend getaway, an island escape, or a family holiday, travelers can plan their meaningful beach escape with Agoda from start to end.

For additional ways to travel more consciously and help fund conservation efforts, look out for Agoda’s Eco Deals 2024 launching 3 March 2024. Travelers can participate in the Eco Deals campaign by visiting www.agoda.com/Ecodeals or by booking properties that showcase the Eco Deals badge on Agoda’s website or app. For each booking Agoda will donate a dollar to the WWF’s conservation initiatives including the protection of Whale Sharks in the Philippines.