4K indigent seniors get pension in Camarines Sur

A Department of Social Welfare and Development-5 (DSWD-Bicol) employee conducts home visitation for senior citizens in the province of Albay as potential beneficiaries of the social pension program on January 29, 2024. The DSWD-5 has released the social pension of nearly 4,000 indigent senior citizens in Camarines Sur. Photo courtesy of DSWD-5
LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Social Welfare and Development-5 (Bicol) has released the social pension of nearly 4,000 indigent senior citizens in Camarines Sur.

In an interview on Monday, Jastine Joy Dichoso Escuro, DSWD-5 social pension information officer, said the qualified seniors received a P6,000 assistance each, covering six months during a payout from March 24 to 26.

“Since the increase of the social pension from P500 to P1,000, the senior citizens in Ragay town in Camarines Sur have received the first payout in the region. There are currently four local government units [LGUs] from Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte scheduled for payout this April, with ongoing processing of other LGUs,” Escuro said.

She said the assistance given by the national government was intended for the elderlies’ sustenance and medical support.

The eligible beneficiaries are senior citizens who are indigent or have a disability, those who are frail, sickly, or without any regular income or support from their family or relatives, not receiving any pensions from the Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. (AFPMBAI), or any private insurance company.Escuro said 288,155 indigent senior citizens are qualified to receive social pension benefits in the Bicol region.

The social pension program implementers require beneficiaries to be available at home for proper identification during validation, a media release of the DSWD-5 said.

