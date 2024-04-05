Witness the birth of evil incarnate in ‘The First Omen,’ coming to PHL cinemas next week

Immerse in the chilling narrative of The First Omen as it descends upon Philippine cinemas next week, April 5. This highly anticipated installment of the famed Omen franchise promises to send shivers and captivate audiences once again with its gripping storyline, rich lore and spine-tingling thrills.

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance and Bill Nighy, and is directed by Arkasha Stevenson.

Set in 1971, the new Omen chapter, which serves as both a prequel and a standalone masterpiece, follows Margaret, a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. There, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Building upon the ominous legacy of the iconic Omen series, The First Omen transports moviegoers back to the very beginning, exploring the roots of the petrifying prophecy that foretells the rise of the Antichrist.

The First Omen, acting as the prequel, now puts a spotlight on the mother of the Antichrist, a clear transition from the franchise’s previous focus on the Antichrist Damien. What mysteries will it finally put to end?

There are clear shifts from the known origins of Damien from The Omen (1976) as this time, the prequel shows the birth of the evil incarnate manifested through a human mother, instead of a jackal once known as Maria Scianna.

In the earlier movies, there was also little to no mention as to why and how the mother was chosen to birth Damien.

Churning in more fear into the story, The First Omen will further shed light on the events of 1971 that brought forth the Antichrist through the eyes of the protagonist, Margaret, a novitiate who was sent to Rome.

Witness the birth of evil as The First Omen opens in theaters nationwide on April 5.