VAT collection efficiency below global, regional averages in PHL, 3 others

VAT collection efficiency is “substantially below” regional and global averages in Armenia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Türkiye, indicating that there is space for higher VAT revenue collections, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap).

“On average, the developing Asia-Pacific region outperforms other developing regions in the world and OECD countries in the collection efficiency of value added tax [VAT],” the Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2024 noted.

Nonetheless, the study noted that “VAT collection efficiency is substantially below regional and global averages in Armenia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Türkiye, indicating that there is space for more VAT revenue collection.”

To further increase VAT revenue collection, the study said, citing a 2021 study by Acosta-Ormaechea and Morozumi, it is “desirable to rationalize reduced VAT rates and exemptions to broaden the tax base.

“Fewer exemptions and simplified structure help reduce the complexity of tax administration and administrative burdens on tax compliance,” the survey said.

According to António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the report released by Unescap on Thursday highlights ways in which countries across Asia and the Pacific can “strengthen” access to financing.

“This includes working with donors, multilateral development banks and credit rating agencies to boost affordable financing and investment pathways in sustainable transitions, and making vital improvements to public-revenue collection and domestic savings,” said Guterres.

The report cited the need to strengthen tax collection and boost domestic savings as “critical” in attaining cheaper, longer-term financing for governments.

Under this particular national policy action, good practices on improving tax administration—effectively closing the tax collection gaps—“lower the perceived fiscal risks and thus the cost of borrowing.”

The study said governments in Asia and the Pacific will benefit from more financial resources, enhanced technical capacity and stronger political will to implement these policy initiatives.

“Together with an effort to increase tax collection, governments should also ensure that collected revenues are used effectively to benefit the people,” the Unescap report noted.

Further, it said this helps people “appreciate” the societal value of taxation and increases their willingness to pay taxes.

“Leveraging emerging insights from behavioral science, more public campaigns to boost self-esteem and peer pressure in fulfilling social duties and catching tax avoidance offenders should be explored,” the report underscored.

New estimates by Escap showed that, after considering a country’s specific characteristics, such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, trade openness, the size of the agricultural sector and perceived corruption level, developing Asia-Pacific economies collected between 56 and 94 percent of their potential tax revenue levels during the period 2017 to 2019.

“Closing such tax collection gaps could produce additional revenues of at least 5 percent of GDP in Bhutan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia, and at least 2 percent of GDP in China, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines and Viet Nam,” the report said.