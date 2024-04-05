The fiction of the other loves

The question was unexpected when this young man sat beside me, after I finished my lecture on how to read films. “Sir, what is love?” I was not sure I heard him. But I saw him, the white linen shirt, the left side of the collar slightly frayed, the eternal J Crew khaki pants, the shoes fashionably worn, and that open face. It was not vulnerable but a helpless look as if any answer from me would save his day or, at least, his hour that very moment.

“Let me get through the Q&A,” I half admonished, half mocked him. In forums like this, I was already used to people preferring to give their opinions rather than asking questions. Anyone and everyone has opinions when it comes to cinema. But the opinions that morning were magnificent. These are readers, I told myself, while my peripheral vision caught my waiting interrogator (long, long, hair smelling of Argan oil) and wrists circled several times by beads of different ideological persuasions.

We all have Judgment Day. I had it that day, with this eager young man who came to listen (I assumed) to a talk on cinema but managed to hide an agenda, which was to demand from a critic the meaning of love.

“Actually (there was pretension in my voice as I uttered that banal adverb), the film critic is the last person to know about love.” I expected a word of protest from him but he sat there, looking at me, waiting for what would constitute an answer. This cannot be serious, I nearly hissed to myself.

I twisted more from my seat and I was nearly facing him. Polite, gentle, not invasive, honest, and if his heart would be cracked open, sunshine from within, scattering bright energies sufficient to whitewash any film noir on screen, and just a light, tremblingly charming smirk plastered on that mask of a face—he was all this.

“Love for critics—some of them—is a collection of quotes, dialogues from films, about love and breakups and tragedies and bright, happy endings.”

“Yes!” He almost shouted. “You are an expert on those lines! You could throw them, like…like…” He was trying to be relentless but it was pathetic looking at him like that. But he would not stop.

Straightening up, he swooned and sighed to me: “Affection is a pressure I can bear.”

Oh, Katharine Hepburn as Eleanor Aquitaine, having alighted from the barge in that resplendent, nearly campy opening of The Lion in Winter, approaches Alice, the new girlfriend of Henry II, played with aplomb by Peter O’Toole, and delivers that line.

“That was not the only line in the film. And that was not a definitive line about love.” I sensed my voice rising. I knew it: critics should never talk about love. That emotion or state of grace does not figure in criticism. Something else does. Many other things are used. Detachment. Objectivity. Suspension of disbelief. A great deal of theorizing.

“Imagine love as all those!” I said this while looking intently at those eyes that began as two shallow pools and now were whirling like witches’ brew! This boy is dangerous.

He was not stopping. But, last month, you said these lines: “Say it. Say that you love him before it’s too late. Let another moment wedge between you and it will become a month, a year, a decade. Your hair will be white. His cuffs will be frayed. And there will be another Madwoman of Chaillot. Say it before the music stops.”

“You were Countess Aurelia! I threw the sharpest look whittled from my collection of rage and angst at him: I was uttering the lines of Countess Aurelia as played by Katharine Hepburn (again? I asked myself) in the film adaptation of Jean Giraudoux’s La Folle de Chaillot or The Madwoman of Chaillot. “And was that love?”

“Love is more than a satire. It cannot belong to the Theater of the Absurd. To think of life, one must not concede to a reality that is meaningless and therefore we, as artists, shall provide any form of meaning to such a life. Life has meanings. Positive. It can fill a space of one morning when you walked with a person you barely knew but you felt it made sense to be with him or her as you case a park, as you gaze at the lofty spires of an old church. Love was that passage by the river. You were touching the dark leaves but your hand brushed past the hair of the person, aimless ahead of you and you felt a sensation akin to shaving recklessly, where a bleeding began, and a scar was formed, but there was no pain. Just a memory of that moment. And the scent of hairs cleaned off, your face the face of a forlorn Angel.”

“Do you understand me?” My turn was brisk, my head arched, my back curved inward. I was Sisyphus with an eternal cup of coffee, an eagle caught in a soft net but relishing the break from the formless sky, a godless thespian urged by the gods to display “rage, joy, desire, lust, loss, light, life, and, and, and…love. Love? You hear that.” But there was no one to hear, save for the rustling of youth vanishing into the wall, a critic of my own criticism, a lover of love because (listen!) “My dear young man, love is an illusion. Write that down,” I shouted deep into my heart. But I was not finished. “What did Basho say? “Come, see real/flowers/of this painful word.” That’s not for him. Young people will never understand the truths in love…

