Taiwan quake spells delay for PHL semicon makers

PHILIPPINE semiconductor manufacturers may experience delays in imported wafers after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, host to the world’s top contract chip producers.

“We may see some delays in imported wafers, the extent of which depends on how soon [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.] TSMC can resume operations,” Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (Seipi) President Danilo C. Lachica told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report noted on Wednesday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., touted as the world’s largest maker of advanced chips, halted some chipmaking machinery and evacuated staff after an earthquake hit the country earlier this week.

An updated version of the Bloomberg report on Thursday noted, however, that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry “restarted” operations, bringing back 70 to 80 percent of machinery back online within 10 hours after the earthquake hit.

Citing TSMC’s statement issued late Wednesday, the Bloomberg report noted, “There is no damage to our critical tools including all of our extreme ultraviolet lithography tools.”

“A small number of tools were damaged at some facilities, but the company is deploying all available resources to ensure a full recovery,” TSMC also noted.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’s Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) told this paper, “Because of TSMC’s significance in the market, any disruptions to its operations, could potentially affect the global supply chain.”

“The fact that TSMC is one of the world’s top contract chip producers and commands a sizable share of foundry revenues and profits underscores the company’s critical role in the semiconductor industry,” DTI-EMB Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message on Wednesday night.

The Trade department’s export marketing arm said it is checking with Seipi on the extent of the “potential impact” to the Philippines.

“But offhand, Taiwan accounts for roughly 7 percent of Philippine export market for electronic integrated circuits and parts thereof,” Sykimte said.

“On the flip side, Taiwan accounts for roughly 20 percent of Philippine imports of the same product, and of semiconductor devices,” the Philippine Trade official also noted.

According to the Seipi website, the Philippines imports wafers and discs, electrically circuit-programmed, whether or not coated on one side with gold or aluminum from the United States and Taiwan.

Electronic integrated circuits, meanwhile, are being sourced from South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore while materials and accessories for the manufacture of semiconductor devices are being imported from China, South Korea and Taiwan.

The top countries of origin for Philippine Electronics Imports in November 2023, based on Seipi data, were China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Lachica earlier explained that the semiconductor supply chain includes the integrated circuit (IC) design, wafer fab and assembly, test and packaging.

He underscored, however, that the wafer fab is the “big gap in between,” albeit having the assembly, test and packaging and the IC design in the country.

Lachica illustrated the current process, saying that what they do today is to “send the tapes or Gerber files to a wafer fab specifically to [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] TSMC.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/05/01/seipi-eyes-partnership-with-us-semicon-firms-for-supply-chain/)

The Philippines is also seeking technical partners as it plans to establish a lab-scale wafer fab in the country. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/25/phl-keen-on-partnerships-for-wafer-fabrication-plant/)

Image credits: TVBS via AP





