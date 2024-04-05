Steve Gadd returns to Manila for James Taylor’s concert on April 8

The esteemed drummer in ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ and ‘Aja’ first performed at the Folk Arts Theater with Tom Scott in June 1980, and then visited Birds of the Same Feather in QC for a jam.

Filipino fans of Steve Gadd are looking forward with excitement to watching the esteemed drummer performing at the concert dubbed An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band on April 8 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. The concert is mounted by Ovation Productions.

Gadd — now 78 and still regarded as one of America’s best session musicians, having played with the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Chick Corea, Chuck Mangione, Eric Clapton, and now with Taylor’s 2024 touring band — is best known worldwide for his snare drum marching intro in Simon’s 1975 hit single “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and avalanche drum solo on the title track in Steely Dan’s 1977 Aja album.

In June 1980, Gadd had the opportunity to perform in Manila as the drummer at saxophonist Tom Scott’s concert at the Folk Arts Theater. A memorable treat after that event was Scott and his band, composed of keyboardist Richard Tee, guitarist Carlos Rios, bassist Neil Stubenhaus, and Gadd himself, proceeding to Serafin Pua’s jazz club Birds of the Same Feather at the corner of Morato and Timog Avenue in Quezon City to jam in a few numbers.

“It was customary for such musicians, after a concert, to look for a club where they can release their adrenaline by jamming,” Pua told Business Mirror, adding that in the audience that night was the Philippines’ sax great Eddie Katindig, still sweaty since he was the featured performer at Birds.

“Wow! Nasa gilid ako ni Steve Gadd diyan!” Filipino drummer Mar Dizon recalled in a comment to Pua’s posting on Facebook of a photo of the jam.

On Taylor’s website are photos of his touring band with a short Q&A with its members. Here’s Gadd’s part:

When and where was your first gig?

My first gig was an appearance on the Mickey Mouse Club in California, 1957. (In Steve’s 1957 appearance on the Mickey Mouse Club, he both tap danced and performed a drum solo!)



When did you start working with James?

My first job with James was a recording session in the mid-1980s.

When was your first tour?

My first tour was with the School Band of America in 1961.



What one special item do you always take on tour?

Running gear.

What’s your pre-show routine?

Going to the bus and taking a nap.

Why do you enjoy touring with James?

I like touring with James because the music is great, and the hang is fantastic.

Rounding up Taylor’s band members for the MOA concert are guitarist Dean Parks (another Steely Dan alumni, having played on the tracks “Josie,” “Haitian Divorce,” “Deacon Blues,” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”), bassist Jimmy Johnson (whose long list of credential includes session work with Allan Holdsworth, Elton John, Stan Getz, Chris Botti, and Fra Lippo Lippi), keyboardist Kevin Hayes (who has recorded over 20 albums as leader or co-leader of bands whose members included Ron Carter, Joe Henderson, Doug Weiss, and Bill Stewart), and vocalists Kate Markowitz, Dorian Holley, and Andrea Zonn (who also plays fiddle).

Meanwhile, the Associated Press (AP) news agency published online on March 28 a Q&A that writer Maria Sherman conducted with Taylor about his current tour. Here are excerpts:

Before the continental US tour, you’re headed to Japan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. What keeps it interesting?

Taylor: The audience, always. The event itself has never failed to supply the motivation and the energy that is required. You know, it’s very compelling to go a great distance and to find a crowd of people that have bought tickets to come see me and the band play again.

Over time, it’s something you learn to do, to keep your strength up, keep your health… also, I don’t do more than a couple of shows in a row without a day off. I’ll do more than that if I’m in one town, but generally speaking, we pace ourselves now… I definitely burned myself out a few times.

Reflecting on his career, Taylor said: “This is the time of life when you feel like you ought to get in touch with a lawyer and make a will. You see, the older generation, the people that were your friends and mentors, sort of checking out one by one. It is a time when you feel as though things are being summed up a little bit and you start thinking about, the whole thing as a totality. You know, a line from one of my songs, ‘Copperline,’ is ‘I’m only living ’til the end of the week,’ and I think that really does describe me.

“But, you know, it is a period of time when you look back and see the whole thing, it’s important not to internalize that idea of being a big deal. It’s important to focus on what it is that you do — and that thing as a craft that allows you to have your place in the world.”

What has that allowed you to learn?

As time goes by, I think it’s wrong for people to judge other people and even to evaluate them, and yet it’s something we constantly do, and we can’t avoid it. But we should mitigate it by knowing that when we judge someone, we’ve got it wrong. They know who they are, and not we. But, of course, in a million ways, all day long, we evaluate ourselves and other people and it’s complicated. It’s not up to me to determine what my ultimate position in popular culture turns out to be 50 years from now.

That’s a value judgment, too.

I see people selling the rights to their catalogs. That baby boom generation musical expression, which happened between ’62 and 1980, that sort of 20 years of amazing activity that happened, I was in the center of it and actually got my start in London with the Beatles. So, I had a real sense of this generational phenomenon that the music that I was part of, was a big feature in the landscape and we were communicating to each other. We invented a kind of music there. It was predicted by rhythm and blues and folk music. And those two resurgences sort of fueled it and supplied it. It was big.

You see those people now, being in my sort of age group generally, selling the rights to their catalogs and sort of evaluating what their life’s output was worth. You know, David Bowie’s went for like $250 million. I think (Bob) Dylan… got like $300 million… (Bruce) Springsteen is said to have gotten more than that, like half a billion or something. It’s sort of like monopoly money.

What do you hope people take away from your live show, and are you working on a new album?

I feel like I’ve got another one in me — sounds like an egg — but I’m writing a little bit.

And as to what I hope people take away from live performances, I hope they take away a sense of connection. You know, live music — the thing that I’m so attached to about it, why I can’t let it go — is that there’s something (that) happens when people come together for a couple of hours for two or three hours and have a sort of collective experience.

It’s indescribable. You prepare for it, but when it happens, it’s spontaneous and, in a way, unique. I love it when that happens, and it does most nights.

Give us a call if you consider selling your catalog.

If someone comes sniffing around, I’ll get in touch.

An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band, April 8, MOA Arena; log on to smtickets.com.