SSS offers loan to Filipinos in Taiwan

OVERSEAS Filipinos affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday will soon be eligible to avail of the calamity loan offered by the Social Security System (SSS).

The state-run pension fund said at a news briefing last Thursday that members of the SSS who are expats and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will soon be able to apply for a calamity loan.

SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet said the loan the agency offers applies only to members affected by calamities that occurred in the Philippines.

“We don’t have calamity loans abroad; I think this is the first time,” Macasaet said.

Once approved, a qualified SSS member can borrow up to P20,000 (around NTD11,358.46).

According to Vice President of the Benefits Administration Division Joy A. Villacorta, about 10,000 SSS members are in Taiwan.

Under the SSS calamity loan assistance program, members can avail of a loan amount equivalent to one-month salary credit computed based on their average salary or the total amount of damages as certified by the member in the application form, whichever is lower.

The calamity loan to be offered to Filipinos in Taiwan will mirror the existing loan program in the Philippines, including its repayment terms and interest rates.

Macasaet said the guidelines will be released on April 8, and that all loan applications will be processed online. He added he has already given instructions to immediately recommend to the Social Security Commission (SSC) that it should allow workers affected by the Taiwan earthquake to be able to avail of its financial assistance.

The SSS official assured that 99 percent of the SSC will support the SSS in this move.

“I’ve already asked the management to prepare a recommendation [and] I’ve already advised [Finance] Secretary Ralph [G.] Recto,” Macasaet added.

Net income

THE pension fund is expecting its net income for 2024 to reach over P100 billion on the back of increased investments and member contributions as well as “massive” collection efforts and prudent management.

Macasaet said there are currently 42 million members of SSS and about 20 million of them are paying members. SSS is targeting to have two million new members this year.

“I’ve given instructions that we increase the number of SSS members from one million to 1.5 million to at least two million a year to exceed the population growth of this country,” Macasaet noted. “Otherwise, over time, [the] number of Filipinos having pensions will decrease.”

Last year, the net income of SSS rose to P83.13 billion, higher by 62.8 percent of its target, as it recorded higher revenues than its expenses.

According to its 2023 unaudited financial statement, the P83.13 billion net income of SSS in 2023 surpassed the P52.60 billion net income recorded in the previous year.