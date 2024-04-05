Rockwell secures ₱5-B term loan

Rockwell Land Corp., the upscale property developer led by the Lopez Group, said it obtained a P5-billion 10-year term loan facility from BDO Unibank Inc.

“The proceeds of the loan will be used to fund capital expenditures, land acquisitions and other investment,” the company said.

The company has unveiled its IPI Center by Rockwell, its third project in Cebu. It is a 2.85-hectare mixed-use community featuring Rockwell Workspaces and a retail concept.

“We are looking forward to our newest Cebu project with the Wong and Castillo families of International Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is located in the heart of the city,” Rockwell Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla said.

“We’ll first offer residential units through Lincoln, inspired by the well-received Proscenium tower in Makati, and will soon be complemented by a retail area that we envision will excite the market.”

Rockwell said will also develop a new horizontal neighborhood in San Jose, Bulacan. The 100-hectare project in Bulacan will be designed to build a hillside escape and wellness retreat for its future residents, the company said.

The company will develop a future project in Lian, Batangas poised to be its first premium horizontal beach community in the area.

In 2021, the company announced that it forged a deal with Juan D. Nepomuceno Realty Group for an upscale mixed-use property in Angeles City in Pampanga, its first in Central Luzon.

The company said last year that it is keen on having an affordable housing segment project in South Luzon in support of the government’s call to build more houses.

“As we expand our product offerings across different segments and geographically, we want to offer it also in the near future.”