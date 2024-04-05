Pinoys worry about high prices and low incomes

The latest survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. has shed light on a growing concern among Filipino households: the rising prices of basic commodities and the challenge of meeting their fundamental needs due to insufficient incomes. This alarming trend calls for immediate attention and decisive action from the government to alleviate the burden faced by the most vulnerable members of society. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Prices, inadequate incomes top PHL household concerns,” April 3, 2024).

According to the survey, the inability to purchase basic commodities due to soaring prices was the primary worry for 14 percent of the respondents. This was closely followed by concerns about affording basic needs and inadequate wages, each mentioned by 12 percent of the participants. Additionally, 11 percent expressed worry about the difficulty of finding employment, while 10 percent feared the possibility of losing their jobs. These statistics paint a stark picture of the hardships faced by many Filipinos.

Geographically, the survey highlights regional disparities in the concerns of households. Residents of Mindanao and the Visayas expressed the highest level of apprehension regarding the affordability of basic commodities, while those in Mindanao and Metro Manila were most worried about meeting their basic needs. On the other hand, the fear of insufficient wages resonated strongly among households in Mindanao, Balance Luzon (areas in Luzon outside Mega Manila), and the National Capital Region, while Mindanao and Visayas households were concerned about limited employment opportunities. The looming threat of losing sources of livelihood was a pressing concern for households in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon.

The survey also revealed that senior citizens aged 60 and above were particularly worried about the escalating prices of basic commodities, while younger Filipinos aged 18 to 24 were most concerned about affording their basic needs, inadequate wages, and the difficulty of finding jobs. Filipinos between the ages of 25 and 49 expressed the highest level of anxiety about job security and the risk of unemployment. It is evident that these economic challenges affect individuals across various age groups, highlighting the pervasive nature of the problem.

Furthermore, the survey provided valuable insights into the priorities that Filipinos believe the government should address. Respondents emphasized the importance of tackling issues such as inflation, the economy, corruption, poverty, and jobs, which were identified as the primary areas of concern for the President. Other significant concerns included agriculture, wages, education, illegal drugs, peace and order, and international relations concerning the West Philippine Sea.

The consequences of rising inflation are far-reaching and have the potential to impede economic growth and exacerbate the struggles faced by low- and middle-income households. It is essential for the government to take proactive measures to mitigate these effects and provide relief to those most affected. Policymakers must prioritize implementing measures that stabilize prices, boost income levels, and create a favorable environment for job creation.

In combating inflation, it is crucial to address the root causes and ensure the availability and affordability of essential commodities. This can be achieved through targeted interventions, such as subsidies for basic necessities and the diversification of the agricultural sector to enhance productivity. Additionally, efforts should be made to improve the overall business climate and attract investments that create jobs with fair wages.

To alleviate the burden on vulnerable households, it would do well for the government to consider implementing social safety nets that provide direct assistance, particularly to low-income families and senior citizens. These measures can include conditional cash transfers, healthcare subsidies, and support for skills training and education to enhance employability and income potential.

Furthermore, efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance are essential to ensure that resources are utilized efficiently and transparently. Addressing corruption not only bolsters public trust but also helps to create an environment conducive to economic growth and equitable distribution of resources.

The Publicus Asia survey underscores the urgent need for the government to address the concerns of Filipino households grappling with high prices and insufficient incomes. It is imperative for policymakers to prioritize the stabilization of prices, income enhancement, job creation, and social welfare to alleviate the hardships faced by the most vulnerable members of society. By taking decisive action, the government can foster economic growth, ensure social inclusivity, and improve the overall well-being of Filipino households.