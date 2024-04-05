PAL is on its way to friendly skies again

Stella Arnaldo

PIONEERING flagcarrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is flying high again.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, the carrier’s officials, led by president and chief operating officer Captain Stanley K. Ng, were evidently brimming with excitement as they reported one piece of good news after another.

For instance, the airline posted a 92-percent increase in profit to US$379 million for 2023, from $179 million in 2022 as travel continued to recover on both their international and domestic routes.

This happened because PAL operated 105,294 flights last year, 36-percent more than in 2022, which thus enabled it to carry 14.7 million passengers, a significant 58 percent jump from the 9.3 million passengers in 2022. While this was still 12.3 percent less than the 16.76 million passengers the airline carried in 2019, before the pandemic, I assume it will reach those peak numbers again this year, especially with the addition of new routes and the arrival of more aircraft.

PAL’s Captain Stanley K. Ng said, “To preserve the gains we have achieved, we must not rest on our laurels. Our corporate transformation continues—we are taking in new aircraft, retrofitting cabins of current aircraft, upgrading airport lounges and introducing more product innovations to address our strategic, financial and operational needs across all areas of our operations. Our focus is set firmly on taking care of our customers. We will work collaboratively with government authorities and our service partners to build up our network and take the nation’s flagcarrier to new heights in the coming years.”

One of the major announcements that will likely help PAL reach prepandemic passenger count is its first Manila-Seattle nonstop service starting October 2. Seattle is one of the most underrated cities among Filipino tourists, who usually think first of New York or San Francisco for a sightseeing trip in the United States. But if you like great food, in particular seafood, nature hikes, and wine tastings, Seattle makes an attractive destination.

The Seattle Space Needle, for one, is an historic landmark built for the World Fair in 1962. It has an observation deck that has great panoramic views of downtown Seattle, Mount Rainier (another prime tourist spot), and the Puget Sound.

Pike Place Market is also a delicious draw for tourists as it hosts restaurants, artisans and craftsmen, and of course, the fish market area

where vendors make a grand show of throwing

large-size fresh catch over their stands. On the northern side is the location of the oldest Starbucks café, a chain many Filipinos are enamored with that they stay in its local outlets far too long without buying anything after their first cuppa java. (To celebrate the new route, PAL sent us home with a cute curvy mug emblazoned with the “MNL-SEA” branding, along with a bag of Pike Place beans, a signature of the coffee chain.)

Of course there are more attractions that one can see in Seattle, but PAL is also counting on the large Filipino population that resides in the entire Washington state as well as neighboring Oregon, estimated at some 240,000, to come home for a visit.

Many of these Filipinos are descendants of immigrants who went there for economic opportunities and worked the land or were employed by Washington’s vibrant fishing industry. Others are also families of former US soldiers who were in the Philippines during World War II and returned home with their Filipino wives. And because the state also hosts the third largest naval base in the US, it is home to a sizeable number of Filipino-Americans who had joined the US Navy plus their families.

Of course, PAL has had to fly through some turbulence with financial losses aggravated by the pandemic as the world closed down for travel. It had to file for bankruptcy in September 2021 to protect it from creditors, but by December it made its exit, completing a restructuring which trimmed some $2 billion in debt, and reduced its fleet to 71 aircraft.

To assist PAL return to its fighting form, it has been beefing up its training team with new hires. As someone who has been covering the carrier since the 1990s, I have been used to its ups and downs, including labor strikes, ownership issues, and changes in management. But even I suddenly felt my age last Tuesday as I saw new (and younger, ouch!) faces in PAL’s leadership.

Last year, I had the good fortune to meet Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, who assumed the role of senior vice president and general counsel of the airline in March 2022. A lawyer by profession and partner in Laguesma Magsalin Fernandez & Quirolgico Law Offices, as well as being a CPA, the engaging executive also has responsibilities in other companies of the Lucio Tan Group, such as PNB and Tanduay Distillers. Atty. Carlu is a product of the Brothers of St. La Salle, which ensures an intelligent and practical approach to any challenges the carrier faces.

Anna Isabel Villanueva-Bengzon, who used to be with the MVP Group, joined PAL in July 2023 as its SVP and chief financial officer. On her shoulders rests the burden of finding ways for the airline to cut unnecessary costs, and at the same time spend its funds wisely to allow PAL to keep to its vision of giving its passengers the best services.

Coming from a seven-year stint at Etihad, Christoph Gaertner joined PAL as VP for network planning in November 2021. He brings his German precision to efficiently calculate the pros and cons of launching new routes for PAL. He said they are considering to revive the Cebu-Osaka route, and plan to offer flights between Manila and Sapporo.

(Those wishing for the return of PAL to Europe may have to wait longer; Capt. Stanley said, “We are carefully studying and exploring [routes] with European countries.” Understandably, the carrier needs incentives from these countries to fly there.)

Also coming from Etihad with 14 years of experience is Alex Featherstone, who joined PAL as VP for revenue management and commercial planning just this January. Prior to Etihad, he also worked with Jetstar Airways and Qantas Airlines. In our brief chat, he reassures that PAL has been competitive in its pricing in the Middle East, in the face of the heavily subsidized regional carriers which has enabled them to offer cutthroat airfares our own OFWs cannot ignore.

I was also able to touch base with other PAL newbies, like Anne Tiongson, who comes from Victorias Milling Co. and takes over from my good friend and very first editor in chief, albeit at the La Sallian, Josen Perez Tagle, as VP for corporate communications; while Alvin Miranda is the new VP for marketing after a four-year award-winning stint at Mondelez International in Bangkok, replacing Ria Domingo, who retired in June 2023.

With their relative youth and extensive experience, the new team will hopefully assist the equally young and dynamic Capt. Stanley pilot PAL to friendly skies.

Image credits: PAL





