Olusesi, Scorpions storm past Keanzel in Aspirants’ Cup

ABDUL-WAHAD OLUSESI tallied 31 points and 14 rebounds as Centro Escolar University (CEU) blasted Keanzel Basketball, 126-91, on Thursday in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirant’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions also got solid contributions from Jerome Santos (19 points), Christian Treb Malian (16 points) and Daniel Marcelo (14 points) in their bounce back victory.

CEU absorbed an 89-61 defeat against two-time defending champion EcoOil-La Salle in its debut Tuesday.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, meanwhile, smothered CCI-Yengskivel, 126-76, to gain a piece of the lead.

The Red Lions pulled away from the get-go and cruised to their third straight win to keep defending champion EcoOil-La Salle company on top of the standings midway through the six-team tourney.

CEU started slow and trailed by 23-24 after one quarter.

But the Scorpions picked by their rhythm in the second quarter behind Olusesi and Marcelo to seize control at halftime.

CEU broke the game wide open in the third quarter by outscoring Keanzel Basketball, 37-16, to extend their margin to 89-64 entering the fourth. Olusesi and Santos scored 12 apiece in that telling period.

Alfren Gayosa tallied 15 points while Denzel Wong and Earl Ceniza added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Keanzel which fell to its third loss in as many games.