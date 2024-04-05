Native or indigenous Filipino plants are those that occur naturally in a region, ecosystem, or habitat in the Philippines without human introduction. These plants have already adapted to the local climate and soil conditions over thousands of years, making them vital components of their ecosystems.

Below, we explore a list of 15 native plants in the Philippines. By uncovering their beauty and learning about their vital roles in the environment, we foster a deeper appreciation and support for their preservation. This helps us understand the ecological benefits of these plants and encourages involvement in protecting the Philippines’ botanical heritage, promoting a sustainable connection with our natural surroundings.

Why are native plants important?

Native plant conservation is crucial for several reasons. These plants are well-adapted to the local climate and soil, requiring less water and maintenance, which makes them environmentally sustainable. They provide essential habitats and food sources for local wildlife, supporting biodiversity. Native plants also contribute to the preservation of the country’s natural heritage and cultural identity.

In the Philippines, indigenous plants range from towering native trees to vibrant flowers, each with unique characteristics and benefits. By promoting the growth of indigenous species, we enhance ecological balance, protect against invasive species, and support conservation efforts, ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.

15 Native plants in the Philippines

Almaciga (Agathis philippinensis)

The Almaciga tree is a majestic species reaching heights up to 50 meters and a diameter of three meters. Known for its smooth, gray bark and broad, leathery leaves, this tree is prized for its resin, used in religious ceremonies. However, its vulnerable status highlights the urgent need for conservation to enhance biodiversity and protect these Philippine forest giants.

Bakuan Gubat (Carallia brachiata)

The Bakuan Gubat, a tree native to the Philippines, is celebrated for its resemblance to a Christmas tree. It thrives in lowland rainforests up to elevations of 1800 meters, reaches heights of 15 to 20 meters, and displays a smooth, dark brown bark. Its dark green leaves pair with yellowish-green flowers and lemon-yellow fruits, which are edible in their raw form or as cooked greens. Beyond its use for wood, its aesthetic value enhances landscape gardens.

Banaba (Lagerstroemia speciosa)

Flourishing across the Philippines, Malay Peninsula, India, and China, the Banaba tree is notable for its medicinal leaves and landscaping value. Standing up to thirty meters, its slender form is marked by gray bark detailed with fine, yellowish lines. The foliage of this native plant in the Philippines changes color from green to yellow and red, with eye-catching flowers and fruit with small, winged seeds. Primarily, its wood serves agricultural needs, while its leaves are prized for health benefits.

Bangkal (Nauclea orientalis)

The Bangkal tree reaches heights of 10 to 15 meters with a trunk up to 40 centimeters wide. It features a grayish-brown, peeling trunk and lush, ovate leaves. Its beauty is highlighted by vibrant yellow or orange flowers with distinctive white spikes and bears an inedible, potato-like fruit. Traditionally, Bangkal leaves are used for their medicinal properties to treat various ailments, underscoring the tree’s significance beyond its ornamental appeal.

Botong (Barringtonia asiatica)

Known for its glossy leaves and vibrant flowers, the Botong tree is an excellent choice for brightening spaces with ample sunlight. This indigenous plant in the Philippines thrives even under the tough conditions of tropical climates, demonstrating its robust nature even through storms. Its decorative value, resilience, and beauty make it a favored addition to any garden.

Dungon (Heritiera sylvatica)

The Dungon tree, a tree native to the Philippines and parts of Indonesia, makes its home in dry forests. It’s recognized for its distinct grayish-reddish brown bark and robust trunk, which supports a uniquely large-winged fruit. Growing up to forty-five meters, it plays a critical role in supporting biodiversity and stabilizing ecosystems. However, it faces threats from habitat loss, underlining the importance of conservation efforts to maintain ecological balance and support local wildlife.

Ipil (Intsia bijuga)

The Ipil tree, often found along sandy shores and flood-prone areas of Northern Luzon, Babuyan Island, Palawan, and Mindanao, faces threats from deforestation and unsustainable land use. Reaching up to 50 meters tall with a broad, sometimes flaky bark of grayish-green shade, this significant species blooms with white flowers around June. The medicinal properties of its fruit and bark, alongside the wood’s use in decor and furniture, underscore its ecological and economic value.

Kris Plant (Alocasia sanderiana)

This striking native Filipino plant showcases the rich botanical diversity of the Philippines and highlights efforts to preserve its unique flora. The Kris Plant, or Alocasia sanderiana, is indigenous to Mindanao and known for its distinctive jagged leaves and vividly colored veins. Previously at risk due to overcollection, it is now frequently bred to create Alocasia hybrids, like the well-regarded Alocasia Amazonica.

Mali-Mali (Leea guineensis)

The Mali-mali is renowned for its aesthetic beauty and can thrive indoors for up to eight years. This perennial plant’s vibrant flowers and therapeutic leaves offer remedies for conditions like rheumatism, arthritis, and vertigo, highlighting its dual value in both decor and traditional medicine. Its ability to adapt to indoor environments makes it a popular choice among enthusiasts seeking both beauty and function in their plant selections.

Moth Orchid (Phalaenopsis schilleriana)

Next on our list of native plants in the Philippines is the Moth Orchid. It thrives in various regions of the Philippines, including CALABARZON, Bicol, Marinduque, and Eastern Visayas. Its distinctive pink blooms, prolific flowering, and potential for creating new orchid hybrids make it a favored choice for enhancing living spaces or as a thoughtful gift.

Mulawin (Vitex spp.)

The Mulawin, a native Philippine tree found near creeks, is a medium to large evergreen, closely related to the Molave yet distinguishable by its more slender and graceful leaves. Its growth is notably slower. Cultivated primarily for its decorative value, the Mulawin enhances urban green spaces, parks, and roadside areas, despite its status as an endangered species, highlighting the importance of its preservation and the role it plays in environmental beautification projects.

Philippine Ebony (Diospyros ferrea)

The Philippine ebony, also known as bantolinao, is recognized for its adaptability and slow growth. This feature makes it ideal for indoor environments and shade tolerance. Its striking foliage has also made it a favored choice for bonsai enthusiasts across the Philippines. Under natural conditions, this tree can soar to heights of up to 30 meters, displaying its splendid black ebony trunk.

Pitcher Plant (Nepenthes alata)

The Nepenthes alata, commonly known as the pitcher plant, thrives particularly in Mindanao and Luzon. This intriguing carnivorous species captures insects with its slippery rim and digestive fluid-filled pitchers. Although the concept of a carnivorous plant might appear strange, the pitcher plant’s bright colors and nice smell make it quite attractive. Its ability to mimic flower appearances and scents makes it one of the most fascinating indigenous plants in the Philippines.

Tibatib (Epipremnum pinnatum)

The Tibatib serves as a counterpart to the Monstera deliciosa with its striking leaf patterns, yet without the hefty price tag. Referred to as the “Monstera of the Philippines” due to its appearance, Tibatib is a distinct species that shares a similar growth rate and capacity for large leaves. Ideal for indoor settings, it adapts well to low light and dry conditions but can also flourish under bright, indirect sunlight.

Wax Flower (Hoya cumingiana)

The Wax Flower, or Hoya cumingiana, is celebrated for its charming star-shaped flowers, making it a favorite for enhancing living spaces. Known for its waxy texture and sweet citrus scent, this succulent is prevalent across various areas in Luzon, Mindoro, and Palawan. With over 88 species in the country, the Hoya genus offers a variety of options for native Filipino plant lovers, catering to both beginners and experienced collectors.

Sustaining the legacy of indigenous plants in the Philippines

It’s clear that these species are more than just components of our natural landscapes—they are essential to our ecological, cultural, and environmental health. Through understanding and actively participating in the conservation of these indigenous plants, we can contribute to a more sustainable, balanced, and thriving ecosystem. Let us continue to nurture and value our native flora, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of our heritage for generations to come.