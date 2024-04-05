Managers vs. Leaders

THE Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE) recently organized a webinar entitled HLeadership Elevated: Transforming Managers into Visionary Leaders” conducted by Dr. Celia Chomón Zamora, CAE and Director of Professional Learning and Certification for the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL).

Dr. Zamora posed two separate questions to the attendees: “Using a word or a phrase, how would you describe a manager? A leader?” The responses were varied but had common themes. Below is Dr. Zamora’s insights on the differentiating aspects between managers and leaders:

1. Focus. Managers are concerned with ensuring operational efficiency, optimizing processes, and meeting short-term performance targets while leaders are focused on developing and communicating a strategic vision for the organization, guiding decision making, and aligning resources and efforts towards achieving the association’s overarching goals.

2. Approach to tasks. Managers typically employ a structured and procedural approach, emphasizing task completion, monitoring performance, and adhering to established procedures. On the other hand, leaders use flexibility and inspiration, motivating others through a compelling vision, fostering innovation, and empowering team members to contribute to the association’s success.

3. Decision making. Managers often make decisions based on data and existing policies, procedures, and guidelines and prioritize efficiency and adherence to established protocols. Leaders are more inclusive and empowering, inclined to make decisions that align with the association’s long-term vision and goals, even if it means challenging the status quo.

4. Risk taking. Managers are more risk averse and tend to prioritize risk management, focusing on minimizing risks and maintaining stability within the association while leaders are more inclined to take calculated risks in pursuit of innovation and growth and embracing uncertainty as part of the journey towards achieving the association’s long-term goals.

5. Innovation. Managers often prefer stability and predictability, seeking to maintain the status quo and minimize disruption. Leaders are more adaptable and embrace change as an opportunity for growth and innovation by inspiring others to embrace change and creativity, navigate uncertainty, and adapt to new circumstances.

6. Team dynamics. Managers typically have a transactional relationship with their team members, focusing on assigning tasks, monitoring performance, and providing feedback. Leaders, on the other hand, build strong relationships based on trust, respect, and inspiration. They mentor and coach team members, empower them to take ownership, and foster a collaborative environment.

7. Motivation. Managers are often motivated by extrinsic rewards, e.g., bonuses, and promotions while leaders seek more intrinsic motivating factors such as purpose, personal growth and fulfillment.

8. Goal orientation. Managers often have a short-term orientation, focusing on immediate challenges and goals within the association while leaders have a long-term perspective, envisioning the future direction of the association and setting strategic objectives that align with this vision.

While both managers and leaders play crucial roles within an association, they operate with distinct approaches, priorities, and mindsets. Managers focus on tasks, operations, and efficiency while leaders inspire and motivate others toward a shared vision, encourage innovation, and foster a culture of collaboration and growth.

Octavio Peralta is the founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” The views he expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.