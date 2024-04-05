MacKenzie Scott’s quiet dignity

Statistics show that half of marriages end in divorce. Whether you are rich or poor, this exercise of uncoupling is one of life’s most stressful and transformative experiences. In most cases, one of the parties feels aggrieved and might blame the other for betrayal. But MacKenzie Scott’s divorce from Jeff Bezos defied expectations. She showed immense dignity and admirable silence throughout the ordeal and remains composed to this day.

In January 2019, Jeff, the founder of Amazon, announced that he and Mackenzie were in the process of divorcing. The joint statement expressed a united front of enduring friendship and gratitude to one another. Unlike other acrimonious divorces, theirs was unbelievably civil, professional and almost bizarre.

The statement pre-empted salacious headlines from the National Enquirer, which published in the latter part of the same month sexually explicit and risqué text messages from Jeff to Lauren Sanchez, while he was still married to MacKenzie.

“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon. I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you,” read such messages.

According to the tabloid, Jeff sent the messages to his mistress months before the divorce. It was sensational, perhaps even meant to provoke MacKenzie into outrage and indignation at her husband for the public humiliation. We all know what a woman scorned is capable of, especially someone with the capacity to influence Amazon’s fate.

However, that is not the path Mackenzie chose. In fact, she showed nothing and said not a word when the Enquirer published the sexts. She must have been at her wit’s end reading her husband’s declarations of love to Lauren for all the world to see, confirming his infidelity. What kind of woman would not feel betrayed and enraged by all that?

Whatever outrage she felt, MacKenzie restrained it. There were no press statements, no interviews, no whining, no snarly remarks against the mistress despite having all the means to do so. While the mistress enjoyed the spotlight with the man she was married to for 25 years, Mackenzie shunned it. Either she possesses extraordinary composure or pure class. The divorce was finalized on April 5, 2019.

On an X post, she said, “grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends.”

“Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 percent of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.”

While her post appears candid and personal, naysayers might suggest that an army of lawyers from both sides may have checked and polished their statements. It makes sense for both MacKenzie and Jeff to appear cordial and friendly because the future of Amazon is at stake.

By all accounts, this is divorce with a difference. Observers, including Donald Trump, thought the shit would hit the fan—why wouldn’t they? It has all the makings of a disaster—a multi-billion fortune built by the couple threatened by a cheating husband and a brazen mistress.

Much to the chagrin of punters, the Battle of the Bezos dissipated before it even began. Sure, there must have been tough negotiations between their lawyers—but that wasn’t the bone that the couple gave the media to chew on. Instead, they presented a united front.

Some might say that nearly $40 billion (the reported amount that Mackenzie Scott received from the settlement) is more than enough to hold one’s tongue. Yet, a vindictive wife who can write (she authored a book or two) could have found numerous ways to exact revenge—but she did not.

MacKenzie Scott’s quiet dignity amid the divorce that ended her 25-year marriage to the world’s richest man is nothing short of admirable.