Lotilla to power players: Help avert summer outages

IN a bid to achieve zero-alert status during summer months, the Department of Energy (DOE) has reminded all industry stakeholders of their responsibilities in ensuring a reliable, stable and secure power supply.

The DOE said an anticipated increase in electricity consumption and low hydropower capacity will prevail due to high temperatures and humidity in the next two months. As a continued response, the agency reiterated the responsibilities of electric power industry participants.

In an advisory released Thursday, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) must ensure the integrity and reliability of the grid at all times by averting grid interruption and disturbances.

These could be done if NGCP completes all major transmission projects as scheduled in the first half of the year, including the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV transmission project, and expedites the processing and commissioning of new generation facilities to enable the entry of additional capacity to the grid.

The DOE stressed that NGCP must “proactively prepare for potential issues and threats to the security and stability of the country’s power supply.”