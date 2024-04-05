`

L’Oreal eyes stake in perfume brand

A general view of a deckchair during the “Maps To The Stars” screening at the L’Oreal Paris cinema club during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
L’Oreal SA is considering a potential investment in Omani luxury fragrance company Amouage, according to people familiar with the matter.

The French beauty group has been holding talks on the possible purchase of a minority stake in Amouage, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Amouage’s owner, the SABCO Group conglomerate, has discussed a valuation of more than €3 billion ($3.2 billion) for the business in any deal, according to the people.

Amouage was founded in 1983 with a pitch drawing on the sultanate of Oman’s heritage as a cultural crossroads at the center of ancient trading routes for incense and myrrh. Some of its perfumes fetch €365 for a 100-milliliter bottle, according to Amouage’s website. The company sells its products, marketed as “the Gift of Kings,” in about a dozen standalone boutiques and 1,000 other locations including department stores, perfume shops and airports.

Retail sales at Amouage increased to more than $210 million in 2023, more than doubling over a three-year period. The company is controlled by SABCO, a local business group led by Chairman Sayyid Khalid Bin Hamed Al Busaidi that also has interests in real estate, media, automotive distribution and electrical equipment.

L’Oreal has pursued a string of acquisitions and licensing deals that have helped it build a stable of cosmetics and perfume brands. The company last year bought Australian cosmetics brand Aesop for an enterprise value of $2.5 billion.

There’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction and details of the potential deal could change, the people said. Amouage could also attract interest from other investors. A representative for L’Oreal declined to comment. A spokesperson for SABCO couldn’t immediately comment, while calls to Amouage weren’t answered.

L’Oreal shares touched fresh record highs in February, with investors betting that the company’s diverse product range and geographic reach would help it weather a slowing economy. The stock has since slumped, though, after L’Oreal reported disappointing fourth-quarter sales because of a slowdown in sales to Chinese travelers.  

The stock fell 0.4 percent to €419.80 at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Paris, valuing the company at €224 billion.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/ Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris/Bloomberg



