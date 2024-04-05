Jollibee wants to invest in more Chinese restaurants

Jollibee Foods Corp. said it is keen on increasing its investments in restaurants serving Chinese cuisine after its wholly owned unit committed some S$90 million (some P3.77 billion) in Titan Dining II, a fund managed in Singapore.

Richard Chong Woo Shin, Jollibee’s CFO, said the company decided to invest in the fund to bring into the Philippines the brands that it owns but “is not seen everywhere.”

“And of course (one of) the categories that we’re not currently in that could be interesting (is) the Chinese cuisine category. (As for Titan Fund II), this doesn’t mean that we’ve funded it with cash, it’s just that we’ve approved that we could participate up to S$90 million should the projects have a very good return on investment and pass all due diligence tests in the future,” Shin said.

Jollibee on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. has a 90-percent participating interest in Titan Fund II, with a capital commitment of S$90 million.

“Titan Fund II will be managed by Titan Dining Partners II Ltd., consisting of individuals with extensive experience in the food and beverage sector in the Asia Pacific Region,” the company said in its disclosure.

The fund size of Titan Fund II will be S$100 million, which will be used to bankroll strategic investments in food and beverage concepts with the objective to further grow Asia Pacific food service brands and bring strong global food service brands to the region.

Jollibee is targeting to triple its income from now through 2028 via the expansion of its brands in four focus areas.

In the fried chicken category, it will be delivered by its flagship brand Jollibee, burgers by Smashburger, coffee and tea by Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Co. and the Chinese cuisines through Tim Ho Wan and Yonghe King.

“We shall stay in these four categories as primary focus. The other part of (Titan) Fund II will continue to fund the Chinese cuisine category. That’ll be two of those categories,” Shin said.

“Nothing has been identified under Chinese cuisine. There’s no specific brand that has been identified. The other category I mentioned, a specific brand, has been identified but I’d rather wait until we properly disclose which brand that is and which geography we are investing in.”

As of end-2023, the company has 567 stores in China composed mostly of Yonghe King, 60 stores of Beijing-based congee chain Hong Zhuang Yuan and 19 Tim Ho Wan restaurants.

He said the company is now at a point where it can accelerate the growth Yonghe King.

“So ambition is to quadruple the footprint in five years. So going from around (some) 400 stores, to really quadrupling that in five years’ time through franchising in tier three, and four and possibly five cities,” Shin said.

“And there’s a lot of vendor development to support that as well. We love the brand. And we think, you know, it will continue to grow.”