Isuzu D-MAX BEV concept debuts at BIMS

ISUZU Motors Limited (IML) has recently debuted the D-MAX BEV concept at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS).

The Japanese truck maker’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) passenger vehicle is set to launch in select European markets such as Norway (2025) and the UK. Eventually, it will be rolled out in Australia, Thailand, and other countries based on market needs and the maturity of EV charging infrastructure.

(From left) Isuzu Philippines Corporation president Tetsuya Fujita and Sales Division vice president Toshihiko Kojima

During the show, the BEV prototype model presented was a predominantly current-generation model with the exception of the fascia. While the shape of the grille and headlamps were retained, the design pattern is of the typical EV characteristics—minimal air vents with metallic color, among others. But there is a shade of metallic blue accentuating the seemingly unified grille and LED headlamps. Adding highlights are the dark trim surrounding the grille and lower bumper portion.

According to IML, the D-MAX BEV was developed to meet a broad range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pickup trucks. Based on the specifications during the display, motivation comes from a dual-motor full-time 4×4 powertrain. The two electric motors have a combined power of 174 horsepower (130 kW). The front motor generates 40 kW while the rear does 90 kW. The total combined torque is 325 N-m, with the front motor generating 108 N-m while the rear dishes out 217 N-m. Maximum speed is over 130km/h, and the primary source of power is a 66.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery. As for the maximum payload, it is 1,000kg with 3.5 tons maximum towing capacity.

Also on display was the EL F EV light-duty truck

Isuzu claims that the full-time 4WD system with newly developed e-Axles in front and rear offers excellent performance on rough roads and a linear acceleration feel characteristic of BEVs—all while minimizing noise and vibration. Furthermore, high towing capacity is ensured by adopting high-power electric motors along with a robust frame and body design, allowing the D-MAX BEV to perform just as well as existing diesel models. Keenly aware that customers use pickup trucks for various applications, D-MAX BEV offers an alternative power source. Isuzu is committed to the realization of a carbon-neutral (CN) world, striving to enrich people’s lives through the development of CN vehicles.

Light-duty truck “ELF” EV

Meanwhile, another BEV model on display was the ELF EV. Isuzu introduced the all-electric ELF to fulfil the diverse needs of customers around the world toward a carbon-neutral society. Utilizing the I-MACS (Isuzu Modular Architecture and Component Standard), an ISUZU product development platform, allows Isuzu to offer models with various power source options so that customers can have their freedom of choice. For the BEV models, Isuzu shares as many operational components and layouts as possible with diesel models to provide compatibility with the rear bodies of diesel trucks so as to allow customers to start using BEVs smoothly without sacrificing convenience.

On display was the long-range model series equipped with a 100-kWh high-capacity battery in a long-wheelbase, 3-ton payload class. The five-piece 20-kWh battery packs were installed on both sides and one in the rear cab area. Power-wise, the electric motor is rated 150 kW (210 horsepower) and generates a substantial 370 N-m of torque with regenerative braking. Maximum payload is up to three tons.

It uses a high-energy-density battery suitable for commercial EVs. Depending on the vehicle size and usage, it uses a modular system that can be equipped with two (40 kWh), three (60 kWh), or five (100 kWh) batteries. The motors and inverters used are in pursuit of the convenience of commercial vehicles, such as vehicle weight balance, rear tread optimization, and minimum turning radius; the center axle system is adopted. For battery thermal control, there is a dedicated water-cooled battery temperature management system used to determine the battery temperature when the key is turned on and during charging, and it is finely managed (the low-temperature side is monitored even when the key is off).

The charging port is located behind the cab on the right side of the vehicle. It is equipped with two connectors, one for normal charging and one for quick charging, and is compatible with both normal and fast charging methods.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





