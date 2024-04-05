Insights on the landscape of gig economy in the Philippines

Gig economy is described as an emerging market often facilitated by digital platforms or mobile applications that are common in short-term, freelance, or temporary employment opportunities. In the gig economy, employees work on a flexible term performing specific tasks for different customers rather than being employed full-time. One advantage is the workers’ autonomy in their schedules and the freedom in choosing their clients and projects. However, the downside is that this type of work can also entail uncertainty in employee’s income, social security, health insurance, and paid leave, which are commonly offered in a traditional job.

Given the rise of technology and the emergence of digital platforms that connect service providers offering on-demand services, ride sharing, food delivery, freelance writing, and graphic designing to consumers, gig economy has been increasingly prominent not just here in the Philippines but across the world.

According to a World Bank Report, the gig economy accounts for up to 12 percent of the global labor market. Developed countries dominate the demand for gig work; however, the demand in developing countries has grown at a much faster rate. For instance, the job demand in the largest digital platform in Sub-Saharan Africa has grown by 130 percent, while digital workers in North America recorded a 14 percent growth rate.

Perhaps, it is also relevant to show a picture of the gig economy in the Philippines. In the October 2021 Labor Force Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority, the agency has included a rider question on the engagement in online platform or mobile application in the worker’s line of work. This question in the survey is a good start to capture the gig economy in the Philippines.

Results show that there is an estimated 43,815,083 employed persons in the Philippines. About 19.39 percent of these employed persons are working using online platforms or mobile applications. Moreover, online platforms or mobile applications are dominantly used by workers in the National Capital Region (28.74 percent), followed by Calabarzon (15.63 percent) and Central Luzon (10.30 percent). In terms of the class of work, most gig workers in the Philippines are in line with service and sales workers (19.45 percent), followed by clerical support workers (18.42 percent) and professionals (16.99 percent) mostly hired by private establishments (58.90 percent), followed by the government or government corporations (17.11 percent) and self-employed (16.86 percent).

Looking into the demographics of the gig workers, 50.87 percent of them are female while 49.13 percent are male with age ranging from 26 to 35 years old. In terms of highest grade completed, 49.77 percent of the gig workers are college graduates. Moreover, the common basic daily pay ranges from P501 to P1,500, where most of the gig workers in this income bracket are earning P501-P700 per day.

It is evident that the gig economy is a growing sector in the Philippines, intensified by the presence of digital platforms and mobile applications that connect work providers to general consumers. Though gig economy or gig workers can contribute to employment and production, the uncertainty of income and employment benefit should be examined by the government and other stakeholders.

Moving forward, a comprehensive legislative framework specifically designed to meet the interests of gig workers is necessary to guarantee the long-term viability of the gig economy in the Philippines. This framework should include taxation-related regulations, social protection, and labor rights protection. To expand social protection like access to healthcare, unemployment benefits, and retirement savings plans, cooperation among government organizations, labor unions, and platform businesses is essential. Simultaneously, it is vital to fund skill-building initiatives targeted at improving gig workers’ employability and output. To help gig workers meet the needs of the market and take advantage of better-paying possibilities, such efforts can concentrate on digital literacy, customer service, and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, by providing specialized financial services and products catering to their needs, financial inclusion initiatives promoted through collaboration with financial institutions can strengthen gig workers’ financial ability. It is also essential to support the establishment of cooperatives or associations for gig workers to give them collective bargaining power and representation. To further monitor the effects of the gig economy on workers’ well-being and support evidence-based policies, continuous data collection and research are required. Through the implementation of these strategies, stakeholders may cultivate an inclusive and sustainable gig economy in the Philippines, thereby enabling gig workers to flourish and make valuable contributions to economic development.

The gig economy offers great potential for flexible work schedules and financial engagement, but it also has disadvantages that must be addressed to guarantee that all workers can thrive in this changing labor market.

***

Mr. Joseph El Roy B. Cassion II is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University. He is also the Research and Publication Coordinator at the Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City.