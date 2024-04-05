HSBC vows investment during gab with President Marcos

THE Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp. (HSBC) committed new investments in the country during a courtesy meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last Thursday.

In his discussion with the President, HSBC Holdings Plc Group Chairman Mark Tucker said they will be expanding their operations in the country.

“Today, we are left as one of the few international banks. But our commitment to the Philippines, and continuing to invest, continuing to work here remains absolutely intact,” Tucker said.

The executive also backed the ongoing government drive against red tape.

Malacañang did not elaborate on the details on the investment commitment of HSBC.

Nonetheless, Marcos welcomed HSBC’s continued contribution to the country’s economic growth through interconnections and synergies.

“Thank you again for HSBC’s continued interest. We continue to encourage, well, the economy, actually, we’ve tried to open it up, we put very, we put much…on the fact that private partnerships are necessary,” the President said.

HSBC has been operating in the Philippines for almost 150 years engaged in wholesale banking, market and securities services, and wealth and personal banking.

It is ranked 14th as the largest universal bank and second as the largest foreign bank operating in the Philippines.

According to a Bloomberg report, HSBC reported that its “fourth-quarter profit fell 80 percent after taking unexpected charges on holdings in a Chinese bank and from selling its French retail operations.”

“However, rising interest rates globally boosted HSBC’s full-year earnings to a record,” Bloomberg News reported on April 3. “The bank’s shares are down 2.5 percent this year in Hong Kong. They gained 29.8 percent last year.”

Bloomberg News also reported that the UK lender has been selling businesses outside of Asia—recently concluding the sale of its Canadian business to the Royal Bank of Canada.