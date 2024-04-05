Harman Professional appoints Yupangco Electronics as distributor for HARMAN professional retail products in PHL

Manila, Philippines – Harman Professional is delighted to announce the appointment of Yupangco Electronics Corporation (YEC) as a new retail distributor for HARMAN’s iconic brands, including JBL, AKG, DBX and Soundcraft professional products, effective March 2024.

Established since 1967, Yupangco Electronics Corporation has been a prominent music store in the Philippines with a long history. It is one of the largest and most reputable music retail and distribution companies in the country. With 15 retail stores and more than 60 dealership networks across the Philippines, they specialize in serving professional and commercial audio markets, catering to various industries such as broadcast, entertainment, education, and houses of worship. YEC has expanded its product offerings to include conference systems, audio guide systems, microphones, musical recording software, digital audio networking, signal processing products, and musical instruments.

“We are excited to partner with Yupangco Electronics Corporation to expand our reach in the Philippines market,” said Nick Screen, Channel Sales Director for Harman Professional APAC. “Their reputation for excellence and extensive retail coverage makes them an ideal partner to showcase our iconic brands to music enthusiasts across the country.”

Jose Mari L. Yupangco, President of YEC, shared similar enthusiasm about representing Harman Professional’s retail brands: “We are excited to represent HARMAN Professional’s range of highly esteemed brand names and legendary models in our lineup. The JBL, AKG, DBX, and Soundcraft brands are all beloved and respected for their world-class quality, offering high-quality audio equipment ideal for our stores and client mix.”

Customers can find HARMAN’s JBL, AKG, DBX, and Soundcraft professional products at Yupangco flagship stores located at the Yupangco Building, 399 Gil Puyat Avenue, in Makati City, as well as at Perfect Pitch Stores and authorized dealer outlets nationwide. For more information, you may visit www.yec.com.ph or www.yupangco.com.