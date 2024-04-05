‘Guardia de Honor’: Rhapsody in black and white

IN the beginning there is the institutional church; at the end, there is still that church. Within that church and without, there is the Filipino family, solid in the introduction but where its fate will go is never foretold.

The filmmaker, Joselito Altarejos, has given us a foretaste of where his art was going early this year when he released his Lihim ni Antonio. Instead of doing a new version, an uncut or a director’s cut, Altarejos opted to drain all the colors in that coming-of-age film for a boy who discovers too soon how gender exploration remains still a crime.

Rendered in black-and-white, the film with its gory murder scene assumes a tabloid truth, its neo-noir look making that part where Antonio and his mother are arrested by the police less cinematic and more of an early evening breaking news. Magnificent how colors when removed reveal something more, concealing less as the actions are refocused by the new tints, the shadows conjuring new spaces.

Then comes Guardia de Honor. The filmic decision is to do it in black-and-white. We are not privy to the reason and we need not belabor that, but we see the results: a gothic splendor unfolding bit by bit, moods after moods, a character and another character, in a series of mise-en-scene, some self-conscious enough to call attention to itself, many of sheer theatricality, and, overall, an atmosphere that is nothing but cinematic. It is as if Altarejos is reminding himself of what Clive Bloom has said in his book Gothic Histories: The Taste for Terror, 1764 to the Present: “a new sense of the imagination”

While the meticulous production design of Jay Custodio is a major element in the overall impact of the film, there is something onscreen that has no material link nor the sense of doom pervasive as the first image flickers before us has an internal logic. Things merely happen as all days do, fulfilling again what Bloom has told us: this new imagination “was not merely a set of exterior devices… but a mechanism for describing not only the workings of the mind, but also the mind in relationship with the supernatural, the universal and the divine.”

And so it is that in that opening scene at the church, the sacrament of Baptism, the primary mediation between the sacred and the profane in a human’s life, is presented but visualized first as if a head has cracked open and from it burst forth water, but a twist in the visual perspective reveals the head of an infant being ministered to by a priest. It is a disturbing act no less, a sense that continues until the first social interaction ensues between a matriarch and the priest. The latter is trying to convince the old woman he would like to accompany her but she, in a subtle move, brushes off the priest’s hand.

The next scene shows a car speeding off away from the church into a home, but inside we already know what home they are going to. The unease continues well into the neighborhood, and to the living room. At dinner, commands are given by the matriarch, who has an edge to her voice, and a catch in the throat of her two children and one grandchild. We know something is off but we do not know what it is.

During dinner, the eldest son mouths a slogan about how important the family is. He also declares his love for his mother. Why? Why say things that are given and natural? Is it because around that table or in that living room, those things never existed? Or if they did, they already have been banished? Dissipated?

More strange things occur: music is played and they all dance. We have seen this in Altarejos’s other film, Memories of Forgetting, where the dance brings back memories. But in Guardia de Honor, the dance functions for the family to forget. What is it they seek to forget? A photo on the wall is that person the mother will later confront for abandoning them too soon. He is the absent patriarch, the missing partner in the dance. Yet, he will come back to remind them they are of the family that revisits the past.

In gothic tales, the past is ever invasive. And death is the companion to this past. In a screenplay that explores how the elite can hold on to traditions even if those beliefs include the power to take other people’s lives, Altarejos has left the territories of sexuality to go into the other forbidden—the family as the basic unit of destruction. Guarding this tradition is a cast that honors restraint for that is the only defense of the characters they portray, their last remaining decency. Therese Malvar is once more the most compelling young star of her generation, a daughter whose wound is never known because the grandmother would rather tend to the obvious ulcers on her father’s stomach. Sunshine Cruz, to use a cliche, is a quiet revelation, as this long-suffering sister whose closeness to her brother hides more intimacies.

For the breadth of their role, Allen Dizon has this unpredictability, which the film exudes. When the camera focuses on him, we sense danger but where it is coming from we do not know. Presiding this household is Laurice Guillen, as the feisty head of the family who listens to music as if anticipating always a disruption to the melody. She is scary because she has seen crimes from that home and she knows it is bound to happen again.

Manuel T. Garcellano, who is also the colorist, has visualized for us darkness and danger in a place we have always known to be our safest zone—the home. Von de Guzman’s music is a bravura element of the film. The master narrator is also the editor and we wonder what experimentation in narrative shall Altarejos venture into again.

The film is produced by ADCC Productions with 2076Kolektib.