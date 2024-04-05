February NPL ratio higher than a year ago

THE Philippine banking system posted a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.56 percent in February, latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

The February figure was lower than the 1.58 percent net NPL ratio posted in the first month of 2024 but was higher than the 1.41 percent posted in February 2023.

BSP data showed the net NPL reached P211.71 billion in February 2024 or a decrease of P326.58 million compared to the P211.38 billion in January 2024.

On an annual basis, the net NPL in February 2024 was P48.25 billion higher than the P163.46 billion posted in February last year.

However, BSP data showed the NPL coverage ratio was at 100.06 percent in February 2024. This was lower than the 100.29 percent posted in January 2024.

Further, the capital adequacy ratio of the industry was lower at 12.39 percent in February 2024 from 12.49 percent in January 2024.

BSP stated that beginning in January 2013, figures are computed as prescribed under BSP Circular 772.

Gross NPL represents the actual level of NPL without any adjustment for loans treated as “loss” and fully provisioned.

Further, banks are required to compute their net NPLs, which shall refer to gross NPLs less specific allowance for credit losses on the total loan portfolio, provided.

Such specific allowance for credit losses on the total loan portfolio shall not be deducted from the total loan portfolio.

Earlier, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) said that the level of NPLs, which is still above pre-pandemic levels, is among the “pockets of vulnerabilities” that markets face.

The AMRO noted that NPLs in auto loans and mortgages have been “relatively high” at 6.9 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Nonetheless, the AMRO said the risk to the banking sector of NPLs would be limited given their improved profitability and sufficient liquidity and capital buffers.

The AMRO pointed out that the net interest margin of the banking sector improved to 3.98 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from 3.47 percent in 2021.