Dutchman goes title-hunting in Caliraya

RUNNER-UP twice already this season, Guido van der Valk hopes to finally take the top spot as the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) goes to Cavinti in Laguna next week for the International Container Terminal Services Inc. Caliraya Springs Championship.

The Philippines-based Dutchman bowed to Jhonnel Ababa in a playoff for the Apo Golf Classic before ending up tied for second with Michel Bibat at Rancho Palos Verdes behind Lloyd Go.

Van der Valk, who last won in the 2023 PGT season prologue TCC Invitational, is determined to win it all this time in the 72-hole P2.5 million Caliraya Springs tournament Tuesday.

Four-time Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuña is among the top favorites after a wire-to-wire win last year, but Van der Valk is determined to make a big jump from 12th place finish at Arnold Palmer-designed layout last year to the top spot this time.

Former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que is also seeing action, along with Clyde Mondilla, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Keanu Jahns, Jay Bayron, Nilo Salahog, Rupert Zaragosa, Ira Alido, Randy Garalde and former champion Zanieboy Gialon.

Also seeking to steal the show are young talents led by Sean Ramos, who finished tied for seventh finish at Palos Verdes.

Kristoffer Arevalo made his presence felt at Apo before fizzling out in the closing round and will be eager to get another shot at the title, while also vying for honors are Aidric Chan, Josh Jorge, Lanz Uy, Ivan Monsalve, Jonas Magcalayo and Ryan Monsalve.

Adding international flair to the third leg of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournametns Inc. and supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf are Collin Wheeler, Drew Proctor, Min Hyeok Yu, Kang Chonkoo, Tae Won Kim, Daiya Suzui and Hyun Ho Rho.

Others vying in the event, to be held simultaneously with the 54-hole Ladies PGT, are Jobim Carlos, Fidel Concepcion, Marvin Dumandan, Mars Pucay, Elmer Salvador, Ferdie Aunzo, Art Arbole and Gerald Rosales.