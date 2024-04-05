DOE keen on mechanism for recovering cost of AS

The Department of Energy (DOE) is soliciting comments from industry stakeholders for a draft circular on a mechanism that aims to provide transparency and fair cost recovery to the power industry participants on the utilization of ancillary service (AS).

This mechanism, dubbed causer pays mechanism (CPM), will establish the accountability of the market participants that cause the need for AS.

AS supports the transmission of power from generators to consumers to maintain reliable operations. These are necessary for NGCP to manage power fluctuations to ensure the quality and reliability of power flowing through its system. If not managed properly, fluctuations can cause damage to sensitive equipment, or even automatic load dropping (ALD) if the fluctuations are severe enough to pose a danger to the transmission system.

Recently, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) began the integration of the power reserve market into the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). The reserve market will usher in the trade of AS in the WESM. Previously, reserves were secured solely through contracts with AS providers.

Based on the February 2024 billing period, the market operator registered a high clearing price for AS which led to higher transmission charges. As such, the DOE deemed it necessary to provide price mitigating measures in the reserve market such as the causer pays mechanism to ensure consumer protection and accountability of market participants in ensuring grid stability.

According to DOE-Electric Power Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Luningning Baltazar, the draft policy wants generators and consumers to share the cost of reserve, considering that reliability is affected by changes in supply and demand.

She also said that the proposed policy is designed to impose “appropriate” AS cost to generators who cause the dispatch of contingency and dispatchable reserves.

“Those generators who are frequently on outage will have a higher share of AS cost as determined based on the formula for reserve responsibility sharing,” Baltazar said when sought for comment.

“The DOE is hereby requesting all interested parties and stakeholders to submit their comments on the draft DC [department circular] entitled ‘Providing Policies for the Effective Utilization on AS in the Grid through Cause Pays Mechanism’,” the agency said.

The deadline for submission of comments is on April 25.