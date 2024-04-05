DBCC cuts GDP growth target in 2024 to 6.0-7.0%

THE Cabinet-level Development Budget and Coordination Committee (DBCC) cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for the Philippine economy this year to 6.0 to 7.0 percent from its 6.5 to 7.5 percent outlook.

DBCC member and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan announced in a Malacañang press briefing on Thursday that the downward revision in growth targets for 2024 takes account of last year’s fiscal performance and the recent developments in the global economy, particularly in trade and finance.

“We have seen [the] continuing slowdown of the global economy and also taking into account the uptick in oil prices and as well as the trends in the inflation [and] interest rates not just in the Philippines but also in other countries, particularly all major trading partners with the US,” Balisacan said.

For 2025, the economic team also narrowed its real GDP growth targets to 6.5 to 7.5 percent from the previous 6.5 to 8.0 percent. The DBCC retained its growth targets of 6.5 to 8.0 percent for 2026 to 2028.

The country’s inflation rate was retained at 2.0 to 4.0 percent for 2024 until 2028 following the government’s assessment of recent internal and external developments that impact the prices of major commodity groups.

In February, the country posted a 3.1-percent inflation rate while the full-year average inflation rate for 2023 stood at 6.0 percent.

“The inflation outlook considers the monetary policy actions the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is undertaking and the non-monetary strategies and measures the government is implementing,” Balisacan noted.

Dubai crude oil price per barrel this year is also projected to cost $70 to $90 per barrel for this year, while $65 to $85 per barrel is projected from 2025 through 2028.

The DBCC also lowered its peso-dollar exchange rate assumptions to P55 to P57 against the US dollar in 2024 while it retained its P55 to P58 against the USD in 2025 through 2028. The peso, it said, will continue to be supported by structural foreign exchange inflows and “firm” macroeconomic fundamentals of the country.

Exports of goods and imports of goods for 2024 are expected to settle at 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, before increasing to 6.0 percent and 7.0 percent in 2025, and 6.0 percent and 8.0 percent in 2026 until 2028.

The economic team also noted the rising trade distortions and geoeconomic fragmentation to clip goods exports to 3.0 percent in 2024 before rebounding by 6.0 percent annually from 2025 to 2028.

Medium-term fiscal program

Revenues are expected to reach P4.270 trillion, which is 16.1 percent of the GDP, in 2024 and will rise to P6.078 trillion by 2028.

The government’s revenue performance will be driven by its tax administration reforms as well as revenue reform measures, the DBCC said.

Over the medium term, budget disbursements for social and economic programs and projects are seen to remain at an average of P5.754 trillion or 21.7 percent of the GDP in 2024. This is seen to increase to P7.450 trillion or 20.1 percent of the GDP by 2028.

Meanwhile, the budget deficit is projected to decline to 3.7 percent in 2028 from 6.2 percent in 2023. This, the DBCC said, is to provide the necessary fiscal space to support the government’s spending plan to invest in more infrastructure and provide social services.

For 2024, it also projected the budget deficit to settle at 5.6 percent of GDP, and by 2028 to 3.7 percent as it expects debt-to-GDP ratio of 60.3 percent in 2024 and 55.9 percent in 2028.

Proposed 2025 budget

The DBCC also announced the proposed national budget for 2025 set at P6.200 trillion to finance public infrastructure projects and social services. This is higher by 7.5 percent from this year’s P5.768 trillion national budget and equivalent to 21.4 percent of GDP.

Balisacan said the economic team identified climate change and extreme natural disasters, such as El Niño, to continue to pose risks to food security and the stability of food prices.

Risks related to inflation, such as potential adjustments in transport fares, wages, and service utility fees higher than expected, could also affect household consumption.

External headwinds such as the global economic slowdown could weaken external demand while geopolitical and trade tensions could disrupt supply chains.

Trade and investment may also be disrupted by general elections in major economies as this could lead to political shifts, Balisacan added.

“For 2024, the Economic Team will strongly advocate for the enactment of much-needed next-generation reforms to further enable the transformation of our economy and ensure sustained and inclusive growth,” Balisacan said.