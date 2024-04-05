Climate change disrupts education of 26 million kids

NEARLY two-thirds of the 37.5 million schoolchildren, or over 26 million, are faced with various impacts of climate change, including the likelihood of El Niño bringing intolerable heat, stronger typhoons, and limited access to water for basic needs, according to Save the Children Philippines.

“In the past four years, we have experienced changes in the school calendar and mode of delivery due to the pandemic and to adapt to the changing climate, on top of all the class suspensions due to frequent typhoons. We are yet facing another calendar shift due to El Niño,” said Rohj Olivo, a 17-year-old champion of the nongovernment organization’s Generation Hope campaign against climate change and inequality.

Several local government units in the past few days have canceled classes due to record-high temperatures lately.

During his recent trip to Thailand for the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), the country’s youth representative spoke with Unescap Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana and Surya Deva, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, about children’s rights to a healthy environment.

“Our argument is clear: in the midst of climate change, government action should ensure that we have uninterrupted access to quality education, and to effectively solve this problem, leaders must not only listen to children and youth’s voices but also heed our wisdom, for it is our future that hangs in the balance,” Olivo shared.

In a sideline event of APFSD on Building a Greener Future: Education as a Climate Solution, Philippine Rep. Ma. Cynthia King Chan shared information about.