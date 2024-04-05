CIMB Bank eye 0.5M new customers via Lazada ‘buy now, pay later’ mode

SHOPPERS availing of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) payments can benefit from CIMB Bank Philippines Inc. (CIMB Bank PH) latest partnership with Lazada E-Services Philippines Inc.

In a statement, CIMB Bank said the partnership is aimed at advancing financial inclusion among Filipinos. It will also allow seamless integration of BNPL payments into the consumer’s “overall online shopping experience.”

With this, CIMB Bank said it will create a broader accessibility for more consumers via LazPayLater, Lazada’s flagship BNPL product.

“We are championing a higher advocacy: one that aligns with our common vision of contributing to financial inclusion and creating more opportunities for individuals to gain access to credit. Through this, we aim to acquire around 500,000 new LazPayLater customers within the next six months,” CIMB Bank PH CEO Vijay Manoharan was quoted in the statement as saying.

CIMB PH said by leveraging its underwriting capabilities, LazPayLater can cater to a diverse range of customers, including those who may have limited access to traditional banking services.

The alliance also supports the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, which targets to make 50 percent of total retail transaction volumes digital.

“We are committed to building the superior online shopping experience for Filipinos, ensuring a trusted and engaging ecosystem for our customers and partners,” Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos O. Barrera said. “Through this alliance with CIMB, we are taking a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowering more Filipinos to participate and thrive in the digital economy.”

LazPayLater, a credit payment method, is a fully integrated and inclusive financial services solution designed to responsibly empower qualified Lazada users to transact securely and conveniently across the platform. LazPayLater is currently open to select users only by applying through the Lazada app.

Named by Forbes as the number 1 Bank in the country in its 2023 World’s Best Banks ranking, it has garnered 95 prestigious international awards and is a leader in digital banking product and services in the Philippines.

Currently serving 7.5 million Filipinos and over three million lending customers, CIMB Bank Philippines is also part of the CIMB Group, the fifth-largest bank in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region.