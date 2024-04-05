Carlo’s baptism of fire; sales surge seen

THE first impresses—or impresses not. But I must admit I was impressed hearing Carlo Ablaza deliver his first public speech. He did it during the well-attended launch recently of the Lexus LBX in his capacity as the newly-minted general manager of Lexus Manila Inc. at BGC Taguig.

He spoke rather a bit faster than usual. Rookie jitters? Carlo appeared to have it done quickly, as in downing a shot down the hatch in the wink of an eye. Fine by me. I know the feeling. The message, clean as a whistle, endures anyway.

As I keep saying, I collect speeches. Here is Carlo’s:

“THIS evening, we welcome the newest gateway model of the brand…the All-New Lexus LBX. The all-new, all-hybrid electric LBX is the smallest Lexus, yes, but it is fully deserving of its status as a landmark model, one which breaks down the traditional way of seeing and experiencing luxury.

“Over the past year, we have seen a new generation of luxury customers come into our showroom. We have observed more casual, more relaxed lifestyles. Sometimes, younger guests suddenly appear, all eager to find their newest Lexus or maybe their first luxury car.

“After (Lexus PHL) President Hashimoto shared with us the unique features of this first B-SUV segment model, we at Lexus Manila can’t wait to introduce this to our customers.

“The LBX will play a distinct role in the line-up as it is made for more dressed-down days but still exuding the luxurious qualities we expect from a Lexus.

Unlike its slightly older sibling, it’s artfully crafted to offer a casual and enjoyable driving experience.

“With 8 colors to choose from, a very attractive price point of P2,968,000, and a size that is rather unheard of in the luxury space, the LBX will not just challenge conventional norms of a luxury car, but it is likewise meant to redefine ordinary days to more exciting ones.

“We believe that the new LBX has the presence and flexibility to let our owners effortlessly express themselves. That’s why the new LBX is ‘Crafted with Personality to Match your Style.’

“Before I end, we did announce a few months back that Lexus Manila will be moving to a new home, only a few blocks away from our current facility. We look forward to welcoming you to the bigger and brighter Lexus Manila dealership at 8th avenue, Grand Central Park, Bonifacio Global City. But in the meantime, we are happy to have you at our first home here in LMI.

“To our dear guests, we would like to once again express our deepest gratitude for being here tonight!

“There will still be a lot of things to be thankful and excited for this 2024, and we can’t wait to share all of these with you.

“Tonight, we welcome you to a new chapter in creating amazing. Please, welcome the all-new Lexus LBX.

“Thank you and enjoy the rest of the evening.”

Sales surge anew

CARS sold in February totalled 72,132 units, with the bulk purchases coming from commercial vehicles and trucks.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (Campi) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) said that was a 19.4 percent increase over the 60,404 units sold in February 2023.

“We hope to keep the momentum going for a strong first quarter finish,” said Campi president Rommel R. Gutierrez, who attributed the huge hop to aggressive marketing campaigns, improved inventory anchored on stable interest rates and continuing customer confidence on the industry.

PEE STOP Patricia De Chavez reports the soft opening of the Geely branch in Bantay, Ilocos Sur last month, with the grand launch opening set in June 2024…Paolo Ella has left Volvo for greener pastures—of course. All the best, Paolo.