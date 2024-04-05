Buytrago-Varga duo tops group in AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open

SANTA ROSA City, Laguna—James Buytrago and Rancel Varga came up with a sizzling performance under an unseasonal morning rain before losing steam in an extended match under a scorching sun, but it was enough for the Philippine tandem to secure the top spot in their group in the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open on Friday.

They narrowly lost, 22-20, 26-28, 13-15, to Japan’s Kosuke Fukushima and Hiroki Dylan Kurokawa at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Sta. Rosa.

The loss being a three-setter meant Varga and Buytrago squeaked past Fukushima and Kurokawa for the top spot in Pool H, pitting the Philippine pair in the Round of 16 against Indonesia’s Bintang Akbar and Sofyan Efendi, who split their two preliminary matches and wound up No. 2 in Pool B.

The other Philippine men’s team, AJ Pareja and Ran Abdilla, march on to the Round of 16 as the No. 2 team in Pool D after a split of their preliminary matches. They take on Pool G top team Abdolhamed Mirzaali and Abolhassan Khakizadeh of Iran.

Philippine women’s pair Alexa Polidario and Jen Gaviola, meanwhile, could not gain traction on the wet sand in the early match on the showcourt, bowing to Japan’s Riko Tsujimura and Takemi Nishibori, 5-21, 4-21.

The loss was not deflating, said the 5-foot-10 Varga, as they now focus on vying for a spot in the quarterfinals of the event backed by Foton, Akari, Mikasa, Senoh, Seda, Asics, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+ and Pilipinas Live.

“They’ve seen us play, we’ve seen them play. We feel it was an even match, but today they just did better,” said Varga, former star spiker for the University of Santo Tomas.

Buytrago noted they never lost focus nor got too confident after taking the opening set.

“We take it one set at a time. You got one in the bag, the next set’s another thing,” said Buytrago, a former National University star who was also part of the quartet that earned bronze in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Philippine team head coach Joao Luciano Kiodai of Brazil is eager to see the Filipino deliver better performances in the next matches.

“Just to get out of the pool is already great, it’s good for us. Some things could be better but they fought ’til the end,” said coach Kiodai.

Tipjan Pithak and Taovato Poravid of Thailand outclassed Hong Kong’s Wong Puilam and Lau Cheukyin, 21-10, 21-13, while Thailand’s Surin Jongklang and Dunwinit Kaewsai overpowered Indonesia’s Danangsyah Pribadi and Yosi Firnanda, 21-16, 21-8, in the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation led by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Iran’s Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab completed a sweep of their preliminary matches by defeating Yusuke Ishijima and Kensuke Shoji, 21-13, 22-20, while Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu overcame Thailand’s Netitorn Muneekul and Muadpha Wachirawit, 21-15, 22-24, 16-14.

In other women’s matches, Desi Ratnasari and Nur Atika Sari of Indonesia overcame Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Ukolova and Mariya Peressetskaya, 21-13, 17-21, 15-12, while Patcharaporn Seehawong and Samitta Simarongnam routed Singapore’s Eliza Chong and Huiying Ang, 21-12, 21-10.

Macau’s Leong Onieng and Law Wengsam shook off a sluggish start to beat Hong Kong’s Tsang Ngokling and Wong Manching, 17-21, 22-20, 15-12.

Hong Kong’s other team of To Wingtung and To Wingman scored a 21-10, 21-10 victory over Malaysia’s Mashitah Muhamad Nasir and Auni Shamsulrizal, while Laura Kabulbekova and Nadezhda Ivanchenko waylaid Cecilia Huichin Soh and Tin Wing Chan, 21-10, 21-9.

