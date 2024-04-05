‘BSP to await Fed cuts before lowering rates’

THE World Bank expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to wait for Federal Reserve rate cuts before it decides to lower key policy rates in the country.

Gonzalo Varela, World Bank Lead Economist and Program Leader of the Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions Practice Group for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, said this is possible since inflation remains a major concern for the country.

Varela, citing the words of BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr., said the country was not out of the woods yet when it comes to inflation. The BSP earlier said it expects March inflation to again increase. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/02/bsps-march-outlook-inflation-at-3-4-4-2/).

“What has been discussed is that we are not out of the woods, to use the same term, the same terminology that governor of central bank used. So we expect the normalization of monetary policy to take a little bit, take a little while,” Varela said.

One key risk to inflation is oil. World Bank Group Deputy Chief Economist and Director of the Prospects Group M. Ayhan Kose said oil prices have been rising and the impact could be significant on countries like the Philippines.

The country is a net oil importer since it depends on imports to supply its domestic needs for crude. This makes it vulnerable to price volatilities in the international market.

Kose said the World Bank expects oil prices to be “range-bound” at between $80 and $90 per barrel this year. If oil prices, however, continue to increase, it would lead to higher inflation and, consequently, slower economic growth.

One factor that could drive oil prices this year are “intensified geopolitical tensions.” These tensions could lead to 0.2 percentage point cuts in global GDP growth and “complicate the jobs of central banks.”

“The normalization of oil prices, in the sense that a stable oil market will help this inflationary process, could also help central banks to think about starting the new cutting cycle sooner than later,” Kose said.

Earlier, the World Bank said higher interest rates in the United States may persist and create a “double whammy” for East Asia and the Pacific nations including the Philippines.

In a virtual briefing on Monday, World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo said this double whammy will come in the form of “financial tightening and growth tightening.”

Mattoo explained that financial tightening could happen given the higher interest rates in the US, forcing central banks in the region to maintain high interest rates. With high interest rates, this could dampen economic growth in the region.

Given this, the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific April 2024 Economic Update published on Monday project that the Philippines’s economic growth will remain below 6 percent until next year.

The World Bank said the country’s economic growth will perform below potential at 5.8 percent in 2024 and 5.9 percent in 2025.

The growth outlook for 2024 was maintained from the bank’s October 2023 report while the 2025 projection is a new forecast by the World Bank.