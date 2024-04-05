‘Better tax collection offsets impact of lower growth goal’

WHILE the lower growth targets may reduce the government’s revenues for the year, the Marcos administration remains confident it can still boost tax collection this year.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the lower growth targets set by the Development and Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) will affect the collection of the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and Customs.

“The lower GDP growth will obviously affect the BIR and BOC collections. But on the other hand….improving tax administration will be the biggest source of that increase in revenues,” Balisacan said on Thursday at a press briefing in Malacañang.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said in January that it would not push for new taxes this year as the BIR and BOC would depend on a better tax system to generate funds for the state.

Given this situation, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the bureaus would optimize their performances through “creativity, transparency, and efficiency” in tax and customs administration.

The macroeconomic assumptions, as proposed and approved by the Cabinet-level DBCC and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., still reflect “quite a robust growth” in tax revenues from the two main tax collecting agencies, Balisacan added.

“Even with the slightly lower growth forecast, revenues from these two agencies are expected to rise, to increase,” Balisacan said.

The government’s economic team has cut the 2024 growth targets to 6.0 to 7.0 percent from its 6.5 to 7.5 percent outlook.

For 2024, it also projected the budget deficit to settle at 5.6 percent of GDP, and by 2028 to 3.7 percent as it expects debt-to-GDP ratio of 60.3 percent in 2024 and 55.9 percent in 2028.

Balisacan said the DBCC’s targets of lower debt-to-GDP and deficit-to-GDP ratios have to do with fiscal measures, such as improving tax collection efforts and tax measures.

Balisacan noted that certain countries have lower tax rates but were able to collect more taxes, while the Philippines has higher tax rates but has lower tax collection.

“So, there’s so much space for improving tax administration,” Balisacan added.

In terms of tax measures, Balisacan said new tax measures have to be identified, but he said the DBCC is “quite realistic” in focusing on and improving tax administration.

Outgrow debt problem

Balisacan also expressed confidence that the country can address its debt “problem,” which settled at P15.178 trillion as of end-February 2024, if the economy grows at a faster pace than its debt so that the debt-to-GDP ratio will slow down.

“We need to make the economy more efficient, more effective and that’s why the issue of efficiently using those fiscal resources,” he said.

Exampling another situation, Balisacan said that if a responsible household borrows, they should not worry about it if they will use it efficiently.

“The incomes that they can generate from that borrow, [they] will generate more than what they pay for the debt,” Balisacan said.

“An economy should be like that, and so as we are able to grow the economy at a much faster rate and the rate of our borrowing, we should be able to see that debt fully decreasing over time as proportional [to the] GDP,” he added.