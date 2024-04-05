Asean pay initiative adds Lao, Brunei central banks

THE Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) and Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL) become the latest addition to the Regional Payment Connectivity Initiative (RPC) in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

In a joint statement, the RPC said BDCB signed the second supplemental pages of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in RPC (MOUC-RPC) at the end of February.

The BOL, meanwhile, signed the third supplemental pages of the MOUC-RPC last Wednesday at the sidelines of the 11th Asean Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR.

“The inclusion of BDCB and BOL bring the RPC group to a total of eight Asean central banks. Pioneered by the central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in late 2022, later joined by Vietnam in August 2023 and now Brunei Darussalam and Lao PDR, the RPC initiative is expected to be extended to other Asean countries and beyond,” the RPC said.

The RPC statement indicated that Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Badar, the Managing Director of BDCB, expressed her contentment for BDCB in becoming a signatory to the MOU RPC alongside Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Badar stated that the scope and areas of cooperation in the MOU RPC will be beneficial, particularly in advancing cross-border payment connectivity.

“This will serve as a means to facilitate further trade, investments and economic activities within the region and further foster close collaboration with fellow central banks,” Badar also said.

Bounleua Xinxayvoravong, the Governor of BOL, has emphasized that the signing of the MOU RPC is a significant move toward enhancing future Asean regional cooperation.

“Faster and cheaper financial transactions as well as a secure and seamless payment system infrastructure will support the expansion and sustainability of our economy,” Xinxayvoravong said.

The joint statement explained that the RPC is an initiative that aims to promote, faster, cheaper, more transparent and more inclusive cross-border payments.

Since its inception in 2022, the RPC has strengthened the central banks’ ability to foster and accelerate the development of payment connectivity in the region through, among others, quick response (QR) code-based payment and fast payment modalities.

The regional effort also allows participants to reap the benefits of cross-border economic activities, including providing small and medium-sized enterprises access to the international market, easing of trade and facilitating worker remittance transactions.

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. that said two years from now, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families may be able to enjoy a cheaper way to send and receive remittances.

This is thanks to the “Asean Nexus” platform that, according to Remolona, may be “ready-for service” by July 2026.

According to the BSP, the platform will allow cross-border payments between and among countries with fast-payments systems—like the country’s InstaPay—for a fraction of the cost.

Remolona said, however, the platform’s reach will be limited to countries with fast-payment systems such as Asean members Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Countries like India and Brazil, who also have fast payments systems, can be added to the platform. However, countries like the United States or those in the European Union that do not have fast payment systems, cannot join.