Año: PBBM will raise SCS issues with Biden

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will raise the issue of Chinese aggression in the South China Sea (SCS) during his bilateral meeting with United States President Joe Biden next week.

“Yes, the South China Sea issue will be among issues to be discussed [in the meeting],” National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año told reporters in an interview on Thursday.

Also to be discussed in the meeting, he said, are updates on the joint programs between Philippine and US agencies, which were announced during Marcos’ state visit in Washington in May 2023.

These areas of cooperation cover trade and investment as well as defense, supply chain, health, environment, energy security, and interconnectivity.

Año met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday to discuss preparations for the historic Philippines-Japan-US trilateral leaders’ summit on April 11, 2024.

During the meeting, Sullivan reiterated the US government is ready to honor its commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries.

This after a Chinese Coast Guard ship used its water cannon to blast a Philippine vessel on a supply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, which is grounded in Ayungin Shoal.

The incident led to the injury of the Philippine vessel’s crew.

China maintained the Philippine government has made a “gentlemen’s agreement” to tow away BRP Sierra Madre. Año said China has consistently failed to prove such an agreement exists.

“The Chinese have always talked about the gentleman’s agreement but they cannot show anything to prove it, even a document, or even identify somebody that said that…,” Año said.

“For the meantime, we will fight for our rights, we will make sure we are protecting our maritime agreement and ensuring our maritime rights in our EEZ [exclusive economic zone],” he added.