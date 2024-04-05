‘Amid lower growth goals, UMIC status still possible’

THE government’s aim of reducing poverty to single digit levels by the time the President steps down from office and becoming an Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC) next year remain achievable despite lower growth targets.

In a briefing on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said while the growth target of the government was reduced to 6 to 7 percent this year, it will still contribute to poverty reduction and the increase in incomes.

In 2025, the government said the government aims to post a growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent and in the period of 2026 to 2028, post even faster growth of 6.5 to 8 percent.

“[The] 6.5 percent or 6 to 7 percent is still quite a high growth. We still fall within the realm of possibility for our entry to the upper middle income class. The threshold of almost

$4,500 in gross national income per capita should be there,” Balisacan said.

Currently, the Philippines is considered a lower middle income country with per capita Gross National Income (GNI) of $1,136 to $4,465 using 2022 figures. This is according to the latest income classifications of the World Bank released for Fiscal Year 2024.

An upper middle income country, meanwhile, will have a per capita GNI of $4,466 to $13,845 using 2022 GNI. A high income country, the World Bank said, would have an income of above $13,845 using 2022 data.

“Robust macroeconomic fundamentals will support this growth trajectory. These growth targets will sustain the country’s position as one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region,” Balisacan said.

“Moreover, at this pace of growth, we are still on track to reducing poverty incidence from 18.1 percent in 2021 to single-digit level in 2028,” he added.

The World Bank earlier said better labor market conditions and slower inflation in the country could turn the administration’s single-digit poverty incidence aspirations into a reality two years ahead of schedule.

This was according to the latest Macro Poverty Outlook (MPO) for the Philippines released by the World Bank on Monday. It estimated that poverty incidence in the country could decrease to 9.3 percent in 2026 from 12.2 percent this year and 17.8 percent in 2021.

The World Bank said this was based on the poverty line for lower-middle income countries which is pegged at $3.65 per day using 2017 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

The report also noted that inflation could also increase due to geopolitical tensions, further trade restrictions, and any weakness in agriculture output.

With a report by Samuel P. Medenilla