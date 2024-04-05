‘24 Oras’ marks 20 years on air

GMA Network’s top-rating flagship newscast 24 Oras marks a significant milestone in the broadcast industry as it celebrates its 20th year on Philippine television.

Airing weeknights at 6:30 pm, 24 Oras is anchored by award-winning broadcast journalists Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales and Emil Sumangil. They are joined by segment hosts Iya Villana-Arellano (“Chika Minute”), Kuya Kim Atienza (“#KuyaKimAnoNa”) and Martin Javier (“Game Changer”), as well as the rest of the GMA Integrated News team which brings reports from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, plus other parts of the world.

In the past two decades, GMA Integrated News’s flagship newscast has shaped the news landscape of Philippine TV with its top-notch delivery of news and information to the public. It continues to provide the public with information and public service through its news reports, special features, and exclusive stories and interviews.

“As 24 Oras celebrates two decades of delivering the news with integrity and dedication, the men and women of GMA Integrated News remain steadfast and true to our mission and calling: ‘Mas malaking misyon, mas malawak na paglilingkod sa bayan.’ In the midst of the changing times, 24 Oras will continue to strive to be the ‘News Authority ng Filipino,’” says senior vice president for integrated news, tegional TV and synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

LOOKING BACK

TO kick off the newscast’s anniversary celebration, 24 Oras took viewers on a trip down memory lane on March 15, beginning with the program’s first broadcast airing date exactly 20 years ago.

As one of the pioneer anchors, Mel shared how nervous she was when she found out she was to work with the late Mike Enriquez for the network’s flagship newscast.

Both Mel and Mike were at the helm of two separate newscasts back then: Mel for Frontpage: Ulat ni Mel Tiangco and Mike for the late-night newscast Saksi.

The idea to have Mel and Mike lead the flagship news program came from GMA Network chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon.

“Ako talaga ang nakaisip niyan. Sinuggest ko ’yun at sa awa ng Panginoon tinanggap naman ng manonood, nagustuhan. That’s one of the reasons why 24 Oras [became] No. 1,” says Gozon. The challenge of making this newscast work back then was enormous.

“Mike Enriquez na, Mel Tiangco pa. So kailangan tapatan natin ng sipag at ng husay sa pagbibigay ng content para sa mga kababayan natin dahil nandun na ’yung mga credible sa industriya,” admits GMA Integrated News assistant vice president of news cluster 1 Tonio Magsumbol.

24 Oras’ TV debut could not have come at a more crucial time in history. Twenty-twenty was a year of significant transition in Philippines. Filipinos were going to elect their next set of leaders, beginning with the most important position of all—the presidency.

The newscast stood its ground to be unbiased and nonpartisan since day one.

“Kahit sino ang presidente, objective tayo at neutral. Hindi naman tayo kumikiling kahit kanino at naiintindihan naman na kahit sino ang maging presidente, naiintindihan nila,” says Gozon. “Sapagkat ang balita kailangan credible lalong lalo na sa panahon ngayon napakaraming fake news. ’Yan ang ating trademark at ’yan ang ating mini-maintain. Totoo ’yan, hindi tagline lang,” he adds.

FORGING AHEAD

BEYOND news reporting, 24 Oras has been the Filipinos’ reliable source not just of news but also of hope and inspiration. It gives voice to those who demand and seek justice for various crimes, extends help to those who are in need, and gives viewers a platform where they can also help others. At the same time, it brings good vibes and entertainment through its various segments.

“Hindi naman nagkakalayo ang mga nilalamang kuwento at balita ng mga daily news programs, pero bakit kaya mas-pinapanood ang 24 Oras?” muses Mel. “Sapagkat ang 24 Oras ang may puso. Tumitibok at nagmamahal sa kanyang mga tagatangkilik,” she adds.

“24 Oras to me is more than just a news program. It’s a commitment—and the past 20 years of showing up for super typhoons, political crises, attacks on press freedom, and even the darkest days of the global pandemic validate that,” shares Vicky.

Amid the changes and challenges in the TV news landscape, 24 Oras remains the Filipinos’ top choice of evening newscast, even taking over other programs in primetime.

It is the Philippines’ No. 1 TV program of 2023 in Total Philippines (combined Urban and Rural) according to Nielsen TV Audience Measurement (TAM). From January to December 2023, 24 Oras tallied a combined people rating of 14.7 percent across GMA, GTV, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits channels.

24 Oras continues to take on the greater mission of bringing wider public service through exclusive stories, interviews and special reports, both in and out of the country.

Together with the men and women of GMA Integrated News, 24 Oras remains committed to bringing the biggest news and stories of the Filipino to the world.

“Rest assured that 24 Oras and the rest of the members of GMA Integrated News will continue to uphold the journalistic values that have sustained the credibility of the organization for decades. We shall continue adhering to our core values of accuracy, fairness, relevance, and our commitment to public service,” says GMA Integrated news vice president and deputy head for news programs and specials Michelle Seva.