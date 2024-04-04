Villar PHL’S richest, only Filipino on Forbes 200 list

MANUEL B. Villar Jr., a former politician who has focused on the family business the past decade, remained as the richest Filipino, according to Forbes.

The 74-year old Villar, ranked at 190th, is the only Filipino who landed in the magazine’s top 200, a list it based on stock prices and exchange rates.

Villar’s fortunes, mostly made on property development, according to Forbes’ calculations, climbed to $11 billion, up from $8.6 billion in the previous year.

Port and gambling magnate Enrique K. Razon Jr. followed at 224th with net worth of $10 billion, from the previous year’s $7.3 billion.

Ramon S. Ang, San Miguel Corp. president and CEO, came in at third richest Filipino, or 920th at $3.5 billion from the previous year’s $3.4 billion.

Forbes said there are now more billionaires than ever, 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021.

“They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021. Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one fourth are poorer,” the publication said.

Much of the gains come from the top 20, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023, and from the US, which now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion, it said.

China remains second, with 473, including Hong Kong worth $1.7 trillion, despite weak consumer spending and a real estate bust that helped wipe out some $300 billion in wealth. India, which has 200 billionaires, ranks third, Forbes said.

The Sy siblings were also on the list. Hans Sy came in at 1,286th with $2.6 billion, up from $2.4 billion last year; Henry Sy Jr. came in at 1,330th with $2.5 billion; Herbert Sy also at 1,330th at $2.5 billion; Harley Sy at 1,380th at $2.4 billion; Teresita Sy-Coson at $2.3 billion, 1,438th; and Elizabeth Sy at $2.1 billion, 1,545th.

Tycoon Lucio Tan was also at 1,330th at $2.5 billion, Andrew Tan came in at 1,623rd at $2 billion, Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tony Tan Caktiong was at 2,152nd with $1.4 billion. The others on the list, whose riches were just above $1 billion, were grocery operator, couple Lucio Co and Susan Co, Lance Gokongwei and Wilcon founder Willam Belo.

Topping the global list were Bernard Arnault and family at $233 billion, Elon Musk at $195 billion and Jeff Bezos at $194 billion.