‘Village chiefs in PAMBs more powerful than national officials’

Senator Cynthia Villar has set her sights on the powers of the barangay as a member of Protected Area Management Boards (PAMB), the highest policy-making body of a protected area, and to clip its power over PAMBs.

Villar, chair of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, and climate change, expressed dismay over the PAMB resolution issued for the Captain’s Peak Resort during a public hearing on the defacement and exploitation of Protected Areas.

The PAMB resolution passed and approved by the body chaired by a barangay chairman, became the basis for the issuance of building permits in favor of the landowner for the construction of the resort’s facilities within Chocolate Hills, a protected area, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Villar said barangay chairmen sitting in the PAMBs can outvote national officials, including even Senators, and make decisions. In the case of the Chocolate Hills, the senator said she suspects that the barangay chairmen were used to pass the resolution.

There are times, she said, that barangays act in cahoots with business interests, allowing them to do business in protected areas.

During the hearing, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) and Expanded NIPAS law, the membership of PAMBs is dominated by local interests, and the DENR which sits as chairman of the PAMB is a non-voting member.

Even without the DENR, the PAMB can hold a meeting and pass a resolution, according to Yulo-Loyzaga.

Yulo-Loyzaga said the DENR will submit a position paper to the lawmakers on the issue of the constitution of PAMBs, with the hope of clipping the powers of barangay chieftains in the decision-making process.

DENR Undersecretary for Legal Ernesto Adobo, however, said the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) which is headed by a DENR official in the area where the protected area is situated schedules and identifies the agenda of PAMB meetings.

Any member of the PAMBs, however, can call for a meeting with the support of the majority of the PAMB members.

In the case of the PAMB resolution, the meeting was called by the PAMO, which led Villar and Binay to conclude that the DENR is not oblivious and should not wash hands.

“Have you investigated personnel, and have you done any preventive suspension?” said Binay. “Paulit ulit na eh. Walang takot.”

Senator Raffy Tulfo had also lamented the “notoriety” of the DENR for its failure to do its job.

In the case of Mt. Apo Natural Park in Davao and Surigao, Senator Ronald dela Rosa said there is a need for the DENR to do “no-nonsense monitoring” of protected areas, citing the conversion of protected areas in Surigao which was eventually used by a cult for its illegal activities.

Yulo-Loyzaga said there are 96 structures within the protected area, and only 3 have complete requirements to construct facilities—2 are operated by the Energy Development Corp. and one by Aboitiz. These companies have PAMB clearances, as well as environmental compliance certificates (ECCs).

Of the 96 structures, 57 have no ECCs while 37 are in the process of securing ECCs.

Members of the joint committee conducting the hearing also exchanged views with the DENR as to the possible relocation of informal settler families away from protected areas.

Yulo-Loyzaga said in the case of Surigao, various agencies are collaborating for the relocation of the members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. which eventually became a cult following the decision to shut down the area.