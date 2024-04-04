‘VAT exemption tweaks, tax administration reforms crucial to PHL’

STREAMLINING Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions along with better tax administration could help accelerate the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, according to the World Bank.

This was according to Gonzalo Varela, World Bank Lead Economist and Program Leader of the Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions Practice Group for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

In a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Varela said the government still has a lot of room to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit in time for the target of bringing it down to 3 percent by 2028.

“You can increase your tax collection without increasing the rates through better tax administration. There is a lot of space, I would say, through better tax administration and also through a broadening of the tax net,” Varela said.

The World Bank economist explained that having many exemptions in the VAT “creates distortions” and reduces the government’s capacity to increase their collections.

Varela said these exemptions should be carefully studied in terms of how these benefits are distributed and who benefits from these exemptions—whether they are benefitting poor or richer households. This will help the government streamline these exemptions.

“Making decisions on streamlining these exemptions, reducing these exemptions can be a way of increasing tax collection without having to increase tax rates,” Varela said.

Apart from this, Varela also said the national government can turn to behavioral economics as there have been a number of studies done that lead to solutions to increase tax collection without increasing taxes.

“Behavioral economics tells us a lot of ways in which we can induce taxpayers to actually pay rather than evade taxes and these types of interventions can be put in practice and have been effective in many other countries,” Varela said.

Earlier, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced that more medicines used to treat cancer and mental illness as well as maintaining hypertension have been included to the list of value-added tax (VAT)-exempt drugs.

According to the Revenue Memorandum Circular 23-2024 issued by the BIR on March 5, 10 medicines for various diseases have been exempted from 12 percent VAT. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/08/bir-exempts-more-medicines-from-vat/).

The CREATE law provides VAT exemption to certain health products and medical devices where the FDA is directed to identify the products and transmit the list to the BIR. The circular is also pursuant to the Train law, according to the revenue collection agency.

The BIR said providing real-time updates to Filipinos concerning matters of taxation, including VAT exemption of certain medicines, is part of Lumagui’s “thrust for Excellent Taxpayer Service” tack for this year.

The Department of Finance (DOF) earlier disclosed that it does not plan to push for new taxes this year, saying there will be no triggers to introduce new taxes until 2025.

Recto said digitalization would remain a DOF priority in improving revenue generation to safeguard integrity in operations and achieve modern and effective governance.

As the electronic commerce (e-commerce) industry grows, the Finance Secretary said it becomes a challenge since it is harder to collect taxes in the digital industry.