Vargas welcomes IOC banishing IBA, buoys up support for World Boxing

RICKY VARGAS welcomed the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upholding the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to formally de-recognize the International Boxing Association (IBA), in effect cutting it out of the Olympic movement altogether.

“The CAS and IOC have spoken—a new international federation that conforms to the ideals and goals of IOC is needed to fill the void and make sure boxing remains with the Olympics from Paris onward,” said Vargas, chairman of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines and a member of the WB’s Executive Board.

Vargas quoted a statement from the WB: “World Boxing [WB] welcomes the decision by CAS to revoke the recognition of the IBA and the subsequent comments made by the IOC stating that it wishes to work with a new International Federation.”

“This is the last remaining hope for the sport to maintain its Olympic status beyond Paris 2024. There is no alternative,” the WB statement added.

Vargas is encouraging other national federations to register with WB to which ABAP has aligned with from the start.

“The ABAP has foreseen this development and firmly believes in the capability and integrity of World Boxing to accomplish the task of running international boxing according to IOC standards—competently, fairly and inclusively,” Vargas said.

“A rare opportunity to put order back in chaos has been presented,” he said. “All national boxing federations ought to seize the moment.”

Reports said IBA may be mulling to elevate the issue to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.