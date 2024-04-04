Unbeaten San Miguel clashes with Ginebra

AN MIGUEL BEER eyes its fourth straight win when it battles fan favorite Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen, the champion of the Commissioner’s Cup, made it three consecutive wins this conference with a 116-102 win over Phoenix Super LPG last Sunday.

Ginebra holds a 3-1 card and is coming off an 87-77 win over Magnolia.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Commissioner’s Cup Best Player of the Conference CJ Perez racked up 32 points in San Miguel Beer’s victory over Phoenix, and he’s expected to anchor the Beermen’s offense along with Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz and seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone knows it will be difficult to stop San Miguel.

“They are playing in a level that they don’t look like beatable. So let’s see what we can do,” Cone said.

Ginebra is without 2021 MVP Scottie Thompson because of back injury.

Meanwhile, NorthPort is hoping to extend its three-game winning streak when it faces TNT Tropang Giga at 4:30 p.m.

The Batang Pier, at 3-1, are playing their best so far behind Arvin Tolentino and expect to give the Tropang Giga a tough time.

TNT holds a 2-2 win-loss record in eighth spot.

Image credits: PBA Images





