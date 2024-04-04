UAE efforts to improve labor conditions cited

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made significant strides in enhancing labor conditions of foreign workers in UAE, according to Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Highlighting a notable decrease in the number of runaway maids reported this year, including Filipino domestic workers in the UAE, Pimentel acknowledged “it is encouraging to witness such positive developments, indicating tangible progress in the welfare of foreign workers in the UAE.”

Pimentel pointed out that “the efforts undertaken by the UAE government, alongside the close cooperation with our very hardworking labor attachés, demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the protection and rights of all workers.”

The Senate Minority Leader likewise welcomed the recent directive issued by the UAE government mandating the inclusion of all private sector employees and domestic workers in the compulsory health insurance scheme.

Effective 2025, Pimentel reminded that “employers will be obligated to provide health coverage for their registered workers upon issuance or renewal of residency permits.”

“This action demonstrates a proactive stance toward enhancing the welfare of workers and emphasizes the UAE’s dedication to fair employment standards,” he added.

Moreover, he also noted that “based on data, the UAE is the second home to one of the largest populations of overseas Filipinos in the Middle East.”

Pimentel authored Senate Bill No. 2556 seeking to declare August 19 of every year as a special day for the commemoration of the Philippines-United Arab Emirates Friendship Day, commemorating the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations on August 19, 1974.

“The Philippines and the UAE share a deep-rooted friendship, characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values,” Pimentel recalled, noting that his office has “collaborated with the UAE, facilitated by the Emirates Red Crescent, to execute the Iftar program during Ramadan, aimed at supporting various nominated Muslim groups throughout the holy month.”

At the same time, Pimentel underscored the “longstanding humanitarian efforts of the UAE towards the Filipino community, exemplified by various initiatives aimed at supporting Filipinos both within the UAE and in the Philippines.”

“We commend the UAE government for its proactive approach in addressing the needs of foreign workers and reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian principles,” he said.